Starbucks is often a lifesaver when we need a quick caffeine pick-me-up. For most of us, our go-to order is already memorized, so we simply breeze through the line and are on our way. Coffee isn't the only thing Starbucks does well, though--they're pretty darn good at breakfast, too. There are 16 items on Starbucks' hot breakfast menu in the U.S., and each one is as good as the last. As someone who regulars Starbucks as a breakfast spot, I've tried nearly every one at some point or another. Whether you're feeling like oatmeal, a fruity parfait, or a piping hot breakfast sandwich, they've got you covered.

Among the newest additions to the breakfast menu at Starbucks is the Smoked Shoulder Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, which features layers of smoked pork shoulder bacon, a fried egg patty, and dollop of of sun-dried tomato cream cheese to top it off — oh, and it's served on parmesan-crusted Texas toast-style bread. Breakfast sandwiches are the quintessential items on the menu, but trust me, they're really good. Like, I've-had-two-in-one-day-before good. Some of Starbucks' breakfast choices aren't getting the hype they deserve — read on to find out which bites you have to try to make the most important meal of the day even better.

1 Chicken Sausage & Bacon Biscuit Starbucks If you want something reminiscent of a Southern style breakfast, go for this delicious biscuit. The cornmeal biscuit itself is baked from scratch, and the sandwich features chicken sausage, double-smoked bacon, country-style gravy, and spiced honey butter. I'm not kidding, the gravy and honey butter make this biscuit taste magical.

2 Sous Vide Egg Bites: Bacon & Gruyere Starbucks This bite-size breakfast choice are perfect if you're in a hurry or only want something small to snack on in the morning. Starbucks used the French "sous vide" method in order prepare caged-free eggs to flavorful, velvety perfection. To make it even tastier, they added Gruyere and Monterey Jack cheese, and layered Applewood smoked bacon on top. A psuedo-Parisian breakfast awaits at your local Starbucks.

3 Mango & Coconut Yogurt Bowl Starbucks Starbucks has fruity, refreshing breakfast options down pat. This mouth-watering yogurt bowl has a nonfat Greek yogurt base, with mango, coconut and chia seeds layered on top. (Note: this is an offering on Starbucks' Mercato menu, which is only available in select stores; click here to find one near you.)

4 Spicy Chorizo, Monterey Jack & Egg Breakfast Sandwich Starbucks Ah, a breakfast sandwich with a little kick to it. This a perfect go-to if you can't resist a little bit of spice — it comes with a layer of spicy chorizo, aged Monterey Jack cheese melted on top, and a fluffy egg with caramelized onions in between. The Spicy Chorizo sandwich is served hot on hearty stone-baked potato bread.

5 Hearty Blueberry Oatmeal Starbucks Oatmeal is just generally underrated. It's OK, because it means more for us oatmeal lovers who really know what's up. Seriously, you're missing out if you never eat oatmeal — especially this one. Starbucks' Hearty Blueberry Oatmeal is made with a mixture of rolled and steel cut oats, plentiful with blueberries inside, and blended with agave syrup.

6 Slow-Roasted Ham, Swiss & Egg Breakfast Sandwich Starbucks We all need a croissant-based sandwich every once in awhile. The key ingredient is "prosciutto cotto" — slow-roasted Italian-style ham. Like all good breakfast sandwiches, it also includes melted Swiss cheese and a fluffy egg underneath the ham.

7 French Toast Bantam Bagels Starbucks So, this is basically the breakfast version of a cream puff — and it looks (and probably tastes) like a dream. The round bagels come in packs of two, and these are made with cinnamon nutmeg egg bagels that have been stuffed with maple cream cheese. I need one of these immediately.

8 Spinach, Feta & Cage Free Egg White Breakfast Wrap Starbucks This is probably one of the heartiest items on Starbucks' Hot Breakfast menu. The wrap will keep you energized throughout the morning, featuring cage-free egg whites, spinach, feta cheese crumbles and tomatoes layered inside of a whole wheat wrap and then toasted up before you dig in.