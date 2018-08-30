Labor Day, which falls on Sept. 3, has been considered the unofficial end to summer for decades. Though the true end to summer doesn't roll around for another month, the official ~season~, if you will, ends after this holiday. No matter what the calendar says, you'll be pressed to find a better time to celebrate the changing seasons than this upcoming weekend. Chances are you're going to see a lot of the same reflective, summery photos on Instagram this weekend — but make your stand out with one of these unique Labor Day Instagram captions.

When it comes to social media, it can often take a lot of stress out of the game if you plan your captions ahead. The hardest part of posting a photo, after all, is getting to the caption box and realizing you have no idea what you want to write. Frantically searching "unique Instagram caption ideas" or "Drake lyrics" on Google is just going to add stress to something that's supposed to be fun — so, having a few pre-planned captions can totally eliminate that.

Additionally, it'll allow you to really plan a caption that's going to set your photo apart. See some of my suggestions below:

"What good is the warmth of summer, without the cold of winter to give it sweetness?" — John Steinbeck Giphy John Steinbeck provides a little perspective with this insightful quote.

"Well, summer slipped us underneath her tongue/ Our days and nights are perfumed with obsession..." — "The Lourve," Lorde Giphy This line from the song "The Louvre" by Lorde speaks about a blooming summer romance, but also aptly captures the intoxicating nature of the season as whole. Where summer is noted for its intensity, fall is more mellow.

"Summer passes, and one remembers one's exuberance." — Yoko Ono Giphy A time for adventures and spontaneity, summer enables one to embrace their vitality. Fall lends itself to more stability. Kids go back to school, and vacations have already been taken. Yoko Ono speaks on the nature of summer in this line from a quote about seasons.

"There's something about the summer/ That makes me moody..." — "Summer Mood" By Best Coast Giphy Best Coast creates essential summery tunes — and this line from their song, "Summer Mood," is simple but is a perfect way to capture the mood of changing seasons.

Summer will end soon enough, and childhood as well. — "A Game Of Thrones," By George R. R. Martin Giphy George R.R. Martin speaks in depth about seasons in his iconic fantasy series, A Game of Thrones. This line provides some context for the notable "Winter is coming" declaration.

"August has passed, and yet summer continues by force to grow days. They sprout secretly between the chapters of the year, covertly included between its pages." — "Tree Of Codes," By Jonathan Safran Foer Giphy Rarely does someone speak specifically of August, but writer Jonathan Safran Foer unintentionally crafted the perfect Labor Day Instagram caption with this line from Tree of Codes.

"Cause you were mine for the summer. Now we know it's nearly over..." — "Summer Love," By One Direction Giphy Back when One Direction was a five-piece pop powerhouse, they captured the intensity and fleeting nature of a summer romance in "Summer Love."

"August rain: the best of the summer gone, and the new fall not yet born. The odd uneven time" — Sylvia Plath Giphy Sylvia Plath is a master of making readers feel the weight of words. She perfectly captures the grey area that is August with this simple line.