I hate to be the one to drop the curtain on summer, but Labor Day 2018 is almost here — and that means we can't avoid the reality that is summer ending. It's been a good run, and while we might not have made it to the beach as much as we thought we would, we do have pumpkin spice and everything nice to look forward to. But before we say goodbye to summer, we've still got at least one epic beach day Instagram post to plan. Here I've put together a list of summer Labor Day 2018 Instagram caption ideas because what's an epic beach pic without an epic caption?

The difference between a picture of the sun setting on summer with a great literary quote and a plain old wave emoji is a lot of likes. And let's be real, at the end of Labor Day weekend, we're all in direct Instagram feed competition with each other, so you'll need a strong quote as a caption to stand out among the rest. The following quotes range from nostalgic, to evocative, to low-key breathtaking. Elevate your beach pics by borrowing one of these quotes and win the Labor Day Instagram game, easy! Oh, and don't forget to get off your phone for a little bit and actually enjoy the beach or whatever fun thing you're doing this weekend.

“The morning had dawned clear and cold, with a crispness that hinted at the end of summer.” - George R.R. Martin

"Summertime. It was a song. It was a season. I wondered if that season would ever live inside of me.” - Benjamin Alire Sáenz

"Summer will end soon enough, and childhood as well.” - George R.R. Martin

“If June was the beginning of a hopeful summer, and July the juice middle, August was suddenly feeling like the bitter end." - Sarah Dessen

"When summer opens, I see how fast it matures, and fear it will be short; but after the heats of July and August, I am reconciled, like one who has had his swing, to the cool of autumn." - Ralph Waldo Emerson

“I know I am but summer to your heart, and not the full four seasons of the year.” - Edna St. Vincent Millay

“What good is the warmth of summer, without the cold of winter to give it sweetness.” - John Steinbeck

“When summer gathers up her robes of glory, And, like a dream, glides away." - Sarah Helen Whitman

“By all these lovely tokens September days are here, with summer's best of weather and autumn's best of cheer." - Helen Hunt Jackson

“Spring passes and one remembers one's innocence. Summer passes and one remembers one's exuberance. Autumn passes and one remembers one's reverence. Winter passes and one remembers one's perseverance.” - Yoko Ono

“There shall be eternal summer in the grateful heart." - Celia Thaxter

“There was nothing like a Saturday — unless it was the Saturday leading up to the last week of school and into summer vacation. That of course was all the Saturdays of your life rolled into one big shiny ball.” - Nora Roberts

“She would be half a planet away, floating in a turquoise sea, dancing by moonlight to flamenco guitar.” - Janet Fitch

“She loves the serene brutality of the ocean, loves the electric power she felt with each breath of wet, briny air.” - Holly Black

“Let us dance in the sun, wearing wild flowers in our hair...” - Susan Polis Schutz

“No man needs a vacation so much as the man who has just had one.” - Elbert Hubbard

“If it could only be like this always — always summer." - Evelyn Waugh

“Because there’s nothing more beautiful than the way the ocean refuses to stop kissing the shoreline, no matter how many times it’s sent away.” - Sarah Kay