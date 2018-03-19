As a book-lover, you probably already know that the best first date you'll ever have is with a brand new book. A few nights ago, I was unlucky enough to have a not-so-hot date with a person, not a book. I didn't have high expectations, but even so, the failure of the evening made me feel insecure, lonely, embarrassed, and frustrated. When I finally got home, all I wanted to do was put on my pajamas and settle in with a good book.

When it comes to post-date reading, there are a few different directions you can go. Sometimes you want a book that takes your mind off of the awkwardness of the evening. Other times, you want a book that will help you work through what the hell just happened. Maybe you just want a book that boosts your confidence and makes you feel good, because sometimes dating can make you feel really insecure. Or, perhaps, you want a book that proves that you're not alone in your struggle for love. That other people have gone through the same trials and tribulations, and sometimes they made it out on the other side with the romance of their dreams.

Dating is hard, but reading shouldn't be. That's why I've put together this list of nine books for you to read after your next not-so-great date:

'The Girl Who Circumnavigated Fairyland in a Ship of Her Own Making' by Catherynne M. Valente Get lost in this wonderful fantasy book about, well, exactly what the title describes. Filled with adventure and magic, this book will transport you to a world where your bad first date never happened. Click here to buy.

'The Stars Are Legion' by Kameron Hurley. If your bad date was with a man, perhaps you want to forget about men for a few hundred pages. And in this fantastic read there are no men whatsoever. Set on the outer rim of the universe, this is the heart-pounding story of a woman who wakes up as a prisoner with no memories and is told she is her people's only hope. But she learns that's not the whole truth. Click here to buy.

'Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life From Dear Sugar' by Cheryl Strayed OK, so what if you do want to think about that date? No one gives better advice than Cheryl Strayed, a.k.a. Sugar. This book compiles the best excerpts from Strayed's famous advice column, and you will certainly walk away from reading it with some insight on how to address your love problems, whatever they may be. Click here to buy.

'Self-Inflicted Wounds: Heartwarming Tales of Epic Humiliation' by Aisha Tyler Feeling embarrassed about that horribly awkward date? In her memoir, comedian Aisha Tyler's shares all her own humiliating moments, and she'll get you laughing about her experiences — and your own — in no time. Click here to buy.

'This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare' by Gabourey Sidibe Gabourey Sidibe's confidence is infectious, and her life story is beyond inspiring. This is a remarkable, hilarious, and relatable read that will bring a smile to your face, no matter how terrible the date. Click here to buy.

'Geekerella' by Ashley Poston OK, time to make up for the romance deficit in your evening with this adorable, feel-good YA novel. Geekerella is a nerdy Cinderella retelling, complete with a cosplay ball and a food truck for a pumpkin carriage. Click here to buy.

'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' by Jenny Han You know what's probably worse than a terrible first date? All the crushes you've ever had in your life discovering at the exact same moment that you liked them. Lara Jean wrote a letter to every boy she's loved before — but she never sent them. But when an anonymous trickster sends all the letters, Lara Jean finds herself in the middle of some serious drama. Click here to buy.

'The Wedding Date' by Jasmine Guillory This romance begins with a fake date — a.k.a. the best kind of date — which somehow turns into something super steamy... and real. This is a must-read if you're looking to replace the bad taste your date left in your mouth with something delicious. Click here to buy.