To some extent, your Valentine's Day experience will differ depending on whether you're single or in a relationship. But there's no reason to say "single" like it's a bad word. Being in a good relationship with yourself is better than any other relationship status there is. So if you're celebrating the holiday of love with a little self love this year, you're going to want to check out some Valentine's Day playlists for single folks everywhere.

Because when you're spending time with yourself, the last thing you need is to surround yourself with references and circumstances that don't apply to you. Listen to cheesy love songs if you want, or, listen to empowering songs about being alone so that you can actually vibe with the music you're listening to. Because let's be real, when you're single on Vday, there are a lot of things you might not be vibing with, but what's playing in your headphones is something you can control.

Connect with your music on Valentine's Day of all days. Here I've curated a selection of playlists that should sync up with how you might be feeling on Feb. 14, but also, honestly, every day before and after, too. Happy Valentine's Day to you, love yourself and love what you listen to.

When You Love Yourself More Than You Love Someone Else This playlist takes self respect to the next level. If you love yourself more than the person you're with, or were with, these songs will be your anthem this Valentine's Day.

Solo Mode If you're spending Valentine's Day alone because you're in solo mode, this playlist will play to your current feels. These intense and high energy songs are made for the story's heroine.

Guitar Solos For When You're Going Solo If you're spending Valentine's Day alone, lean into it. Don't feel sorrow for yourself — there's nothing more rock'n roll like a solo.

When You Don't Need Anyone Else If you're feeling confident and self sufficient AF, listen to this playlist and celebrate being your best self.

When You Want To Get In Touch With Yourself You know what I'm saying. If you're down for a night in with yourself, this playlist will certainly set the mood.

Turning Inward Maybe you don't want to listen to music at all, maybe you just wanted to meditate and zen-out. This playlist will give you many opportunities to check in with yourself and relax. One of the best ways to show yourself love, is to give yourself room to breathe and be.

Anti-Valentine's Day It's your right to hate on Valentine's Day. If you're not feeling it and having a good, dark, jam session with yourself will help you feel better, go for it. Sing your heart out, and then stomp on it.

Heartbroken Valentine's Day If you're nursing a fresh heartbreak or if Valentine's Day brings up old ghosts, give yourself permission to have a good cry. This playlist will help you confront your feelings and remind you that you're not alone, we all get our hearts broken.