The puffer jacket: it's a style I've always associated with my mum when she goes on her walks. Don't get me wrong, my mum is very stylish, but a puffer for me has always been about comfort and warmth rather than aesthetics. This season, that all changed when the puffer became the "it" style to be spotted in. Be it a plain black cropped style or a longer corduroy design, all of our puffer prayers have been answered with a great range of the best warm puffer jackets for women on the high street.

If you're on the lookout for a puffer, fear not: there are an amazing range of lengths, fabrics and colours out there to suit your every need and desire. While stores such as Uniqlo offer classic shapes to keep you incredibly warm over Christmas, places like Urban Outfitters and Monki have a number of bold, fashion-forward styles that you can dress up or down and throw over jeans and a tee or a little black dress.

I've recently been wearing my Topshop black puffer (shop the style below) with a longline grey tee, faux-leather leggings and new Adidas trainers for a casual-yet-cool look.

Keep scrolling to shop the best puffer designs of the season.

Ultra Light Down Volume Jacket £59.90 Uniqlo Uniqlo's puffer jackets not only look chic, but are known for being incredibly warm and snug. I'm planning on picking one up for a sub-zero trip to Norway in the new year. It's available in four colours and in sizes XXS-XXL, so there's plenty of variety.

Corduroy Puffer Jacket £59 Topshop Available in petite, tall and regular, this super cute pale pink design comes in an amazing corduroy fabric which offers an edge to your puff. It's slightly cropped, so looks great with a pair of high waisted jeans or trousers. Available in sizes 4-18.

ReDown Puffer Jacket £150 Arket This high quality puffer has a slightly longline jacket design, meaning you'll stay totally snug from neck down to bum. The bold red colour is a brave choice, too. Available in sizes 34-44.

Black Wrap Puffer Jacket £55 Topshop I bought this puffer recently and have been wearing it every single day since. It's incredibly versatile, soft and wearable; I'd recommend sizing up to get a slightly oversized feel. Available in sizes 4-18.

Navy Satin Padded Puffer Jacket £56 Glamorous This is a particularly glam satin design for nights out over a little black dress. The midnight blue shade makes it super appealing for party season. Currently available in sizes 12 and 14.