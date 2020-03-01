Bustle

9 Ways To Bring The Female Form Into Your Home, From Vases To Artwork

By Lauren Sharkey
MADE.com

If you're an avid scroller of homeware blogs and influencer feeds, it's been hard to avoid the newest fad to hit the interiors space. Boobs, bums, and everything in between are flooding the homes of the trend-savvy. Now, thanks to affordable brands picking up on the passion, everyone can invest in homeware that celebrates the female form.

One of the most famous purveyors of womanly homeware in the UK has to be Anissa Kermiche. Breast and bum vases of all shapes and sizes can be found in the designer's ceramics collection. (It goes without saying that the larger the piece, the more it'll cost you. Still, there's plenty to cop for less than £100.)

According to Kermiche, the flair for all things female began with line drawings. Body illustrations "have had a bit of a moment over the last couple of years in design," she told Harper's Bazaar, "and our sculptural pieces are just a new interpretation of this within the realm of homewares."

What's most refreshing is that this latest interior spin places zero emphasis on perfection. The body parts displayed on vases, cushions, and the like are gloriously lopsided. In Kermiche's case, it's all to do with inclusivity.

As she explained to Harper's Bazaar: "The media is often so oversaturated with distorted impressions of women’s bodies. The natural and unsymmetrical, in my opinion, is always much more appealing to the eye."

If you agree, here's a few imperfect homeware pieces to snap up.

Sass & Belle Small Boobs Planter
£4.50
|
ASOS
For a subtle introduction to this female-centric trend, try Sass & Belle's golden nipple plant pot.
Popotelée Pot Grey Matte
£91
|
Anissa Kermiche
Anissa Kermiche — the person who arguably started everyone's new homeware passion — prides herself on her inclusive designs. Show the same consideration in your home with this amply-sized ceramic pot.
Decorative Plate
£6
|
Monki
Stick jewellery, hairbands, and other knick-knacks you always end up losing on this arty tray.
Female Form No.1 by Melissa Selmin
£75
|
Made
With a dusky pink background, this line drawing will add a striking touch to any wall. Plus, it comes with the frame to save you the added cost.
Female Form Wall Shelf
£29
|
Urban Outfitters
Whether you house a plant or your keys on this wooden shelf, it'll certainly come in handy.
One Nine Eight Five Woman Cushion
£90
|
Wolf & Badger
Designed with the aim of celebrating all kinds of beauty, the brand behind this plush velvet cushion donates 15% of profits to eating disorder charity Beat.
Boobie Mug
£12
|
Skinnydip
Express yourself through your new favourite mug. Your workplace may or may not appreciate its sparkly nipples.
Pols Potten Undressed Tea Set
£75
|
Trouva
Illustrator Esther Hörchner is the mastermind behind this creative tea set. (A word of warning: maybe don't serve this to your nan.)
Sophia Enjoy-Thinking Female Torso Saffron
£60
|
Wolf & Badger
Emblazoned with a timely Aristotle quote, this medium-sized sculpture was hand-made in Greece. A real talking point the next time you host a dinner party.