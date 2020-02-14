Bustle

9 Rattan Pieces To Bring The Wicker Trend Into Your Home

By Rebecca Fearn
Affordable homeware is becoming more and more of a thing these days, and there are plenty of trend-driven, beautiful interior options on the market from stores such as IKEA, H&M Home, and Urban Outfitters. It no longer costs an arm and leg to furnish a space, no matter how large or tiny that space is. You can pick up some lovely bits on the high street, and still embrace the larger trends. Right now, rattan homeware pieces of decor are having a moment, and there are plenty of cool, purse-friendly buys you can get your hands on now.

The rattan and wicker trend has arguably been growing for years now, largely shaped by the penchant for all things Nordic. Cosy hygge-inspired designs are still massive, and these fabrics fit in perfectly. Rattan and wicker have featured on many 2020 homeware trend lists, including one by Elle Decor, where Nicole Fuller of Nicole Fuller Interiors told the publication: “Rattan/wicker is having a resurgence," adding, "it warmly reminds me of my childhood and has evolved in fresh and exciting ways whether in chairs, tables, or lighting, it is the perfect layer to balance modern and traditional style."

Keep scrolling to shop nine of the most covetable rattan and wicker pieces around right now:

Lilo Rattan Wall Shelf
£148
|
Anthropologie
A gorgeously chic shelving system that'll add a spot of rattan onto your walls. This screams Instagram-friendly, and as it's Anthropologie, you know it's going to be good quality.
Rattan Plant Pot
£29.99
|
H&M Home
One of the easiest ways to incorporate a splash of rattan into your home is with a cool plant pot. These by H&M are slightly raised, so are perfect for larger plants.
Round Rattan Tray
£49.99
|
Zara Home
This understated piece may be a little pricey, but it's super versatile. You can either use it in the kitchen for practical reasons, or keep it for decoration. This would look lovely with your perfumes or other beauty bits sitting on top.
Rattan Storage Caddy
£35
|
Urban Outfitters
This little storage basket is perfect for your bathroom. Keep shower gel, shampoos, and bubble baths in here or, alternatively, pop it up in your kitchen with spices and the like.
Jamini Cone Wicker basket
£5.49
|
Trouva
How adorable is this little planter?! I can't get over how cute and covetable the design is and, for under a tenner, it's a total bargain.
ULRIKSBERG Armchair
£90
|
IKEA
You can pay an absolute fortune for a wicker chair like this one, but you can always count on IKEA to come up with the affordable goods. Chuck a throw over this for hygge chic.
Bench With Rattan Seat
£119.99
|
H&M Home
I'm obsessed with this gorgeous bench, which could be used to decorate a hallway or as extra seating in your dining room. I'm saving up, pronto...
Sass & Belle Large Sunburst Rattan Mirror
£30
|
Trouva
The ultimate home accessory to spruce up any space, this little mirror would look perfect in your bedroom, living room, bathroom, or hallway.
KRALLIG Basket
£10
|
IKEA
Rattan and wicker baskets are perhaps the most versatile way to indulge in this trend. This one by IKEA could keep blankets, magazines, or plants in it.