Cleaning anything white can be a right royal pain. This couldn't be more true when it comes to box-fresh white footwear. Seeing as they're in direct contact with the ground, it's only inevitable that they'll pick up a multitude of stains throughout the days, weeks, and months. But some white trainers are easier to clean than others. Here's a rundown of what to look for.

Firstly, you need to take a good hard look at fabrics. Leather or a similar wipe-clean material is one of the easiest styles to choose. Simply give them a good rub with a cloth and, if they're super dirty, a dab of non-harsh detergent with a bristle brush should do the trick. (Try washing up liquid, according to Good Housekeeping.)

But that doesn't mean you have to avoid canvas completely. Just look for a high-quality design and mix a couple of spoons of the same mild detergent in warm water. You can either soak the shoes directly in the solution or gently clean specific spots using a toothbrush, notes Who What Wear. You can also invest in a typical stain remover or dilute a tablespoon of baking soda with two tablespoons of vinegar in a cup of water.

And sometimes, all your shoes need is a quick refresh of the laces. Simply soak laces in a bowl of hot water and detergent for around an hour and they'll look good as new.

Thanks to their fabrics, the following trainer styles should only take a few minutes to clean. So say goodbye to throwaway fashion.