Book your pedicures. Feet have been fashion’s prime real estate for a hot minute, and there is no season more primed for flaunting digits than Summer 2025. Trends such as mesh flats and PVC heels, which both fall under the “naked shoe” umbrella, and the toe ring style have all been drawing attention to trotters. That said, it’s time to up the ante this summer and bedazzle one’s lower extremities by way of toe rings, anklets, and bejeweled shoes.

Rihanna, for example, is the biggest advocate of adorning one’s feet. Between rocking a $600K toe ring boasting a 9-carat pear-cut diamond and strapping a $400K all-diamond watch on her ankle, Rih is an equal opportunity accessorizer. (What else would you expect from the “Diamond” hitmaker?)

Anklets have also been making a comeback, thanks in no small part to Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, and Sydney Sweeney, among other style stars.

On the shoe front, 2000s-era toe ring sandals are also seeing a revival, cosigned by Emily Ratajkowski and Kylie Jenner, who's taken to the shoe repeatedly, rocking them in boot form and pearl-encrusted options. Take a cue from these A-listers and make sure your feet are ready to take the spotlight. Ahead, the cutest options for blinged-out feet this summer. Feet pics coming in 3...2...1.

A Sleek Anklet Chain

In 2023, Rihanna nonchalantly wore a $400K watch as an anklet. To those of us who are chalant and would prefer to keep our beloved timepieces on our wrists, this watchband-inspired chain from Jenny Bird is the next best thing. It’s a more striking take on the typically dainty foot accessory. If it can’t tell time, who cares? It’s cute.

A Heart-Shaped Toe Ring

Who said rings are reserved for fingers? If your toes are out and about this summer, as God intended, consider accessorizing with a ring on whichever digit you prefer. One with a heart dangle is coquettish in the best way.

A Bejeweled Jelly Shoe

Jelly shoes, the style ubiquitous in 2013, are part of the millennial style renaissance, per the likes of Jennifer Lawrence. While many may turn up their nose at the plastic footwear, a sleek and strappy brown sandal with a gilded orb accent is sure to make you reconsider.

Bedazzled Toe-Ring Heels

The toe ring shoe may be one of the more controversial footwear trends, but its appeal continues, thanks in no small part to its chic advocates, including Kylie Jenner and Ayo Edebiri. Consider a pair with crystal-encrusted toe straps for an elevated take.

A Personalized Anklet

For a sentimental touch, consider a personalized detail on your anklet. It could be your birthstone and initial, or you could rep a loved one. It’s stylish and sweet.

A Bejeweled Sandal

You don’t need to be a guest at the White Lotus to rock a sandal this summer. If you want to elevate the vacation staple, consider a luxe option with metallic straps and various semiprecious stones. This pair from Veronica Beard can be dressed up for an outdoor wine night or down for a laid-back trip to the flower market.

Pearls, Please

Pearl anklets are an elegant take on the look. Opt for a string of teeny pearls or one with a large pearl accent for a mermaidcore-inspired take on the style.

Blinged-Out Flats

A sandal completely engulfed in tiny rhinestones will guarantee maximum sparkle with every step. This yassified Tory Burch classic comes in multiple colorways, including red, green, and butter yellow, fashion’s color du jour.

A Beaded Anklet

Anklets also come in other materials, including chunky beads in your favorite gemstones. Layer them with other colored beads or smaller ones for a fun play on color and sizes.

Yassified Flip-Flops

Flip-flops, especially those with rubber soles, are typically relegated to home slippers or days at the beach. Like Gigi Hadid is proving, however, they also belong in your summer arsenal. A bedazzled pair like the one above deserves its time out in the sun.

A Toe Ring Stack

Sometimes one ring isn’t enough. If you want to go the maximalist route this summer, consider a toe ring stack with midi options and three-band pieces for truly eye-catching feet.

A Pebbled Thong

Thong sandals, aka “whale tails” for your feet, are just as controversial as their underwear-peering-out-of-pants counterpart. But a pair with a gilded touch, like this pebbled sandal from Neil J Rodgers, elevates the look.

Diamonds On Your Feet

Not everyone has the budget for a $600K diamond toe ring like Rihanna, but the rest of us normies can still wear an elegant piece crafted with real diamonds — albeit much, much smaller. Consider a twist ring with 10K white gold for a touch of luxury on your feet.

A Whimsical Charm Anklet

Jewelry accented with whimsical charms is no longer reserved for bracelets or necklaces — one’s ankles can also be surrounded by kooky pendants that are cutesy or sentimental. Personalize your own like you would a regular charm bracelet, or purchase one with pre-selected charms to make life easy.

A Cowboycore Option

Beyoncé and Bella Hadid paved the way for the popularity of Western style, including turquoise jewelry. Channel cowboycore with animal print sandals accented with blue gemstone toe straps. Bey would approve.

A Bit Of Edge

Anklets need not be boring, especially if you rock one with unique details. A crystal-encrusted fringe option, for example, is edgy, dazzling, and delicate all at once.