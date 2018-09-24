If you've been holding out for an extremely prolonged summer, you might want to give up all hope now. With the weather taking a turn for the worse, it's time to dig out your winter wardrobe and prepare for the inevitable chill. Finding the perfect cover-up, however, can be tricky so I've compiled the best winter coats under £50 to save you hours of trawling.

Although stores are still releasing their autumn/winter options, there are already plenty of warm coats on offer. Animal print is set to be a huge trend over the coming months, so opting for a leopard or zebra design is certainly one route to go down. Meanwhile, '90s style puffers are also still here, there, and everywhere, providing you with the ideal retro look.

Unfortunately, the high street seems to have upped its prices, making a search for a coat that won't cost you almost £100 a little tedious. But the following options give you good quality for a good price; a rare occurrence in today's fast fashion world. Plus most of them come in a range of shades to suit both the colour-shy and those who prefer something a lot brighter.

From always on trend trenches to office-appropriate checked designs, you might struggle to pick just one from this cosy round-up.

1 A Workwear Style Black Check Formal Longline Coat £20 Asda If you work in a particularly strict office, you might want to save your louder options for your days off. This checked coat is lightweight (so great for hot and stuffy public transport) and will go with almost any outfit you throw on in the morning. Plus it's only £20. Unfortunately, it appears to have sold out online but you can still pick it up in Asda (available in UK 8 - 22) stores. Buy Now

2 The Loud And Proud Option Crossover Leopard Print Coat £49.99 Stradivarius Pat Butcher, eat your heart out. This OG coat wouldn't look out of place on the set of your favourite soap or on the catwalk of a top Parisian brand. Now what else could give you that much variety? Buy Now

3 One For The Outdoorsy Types Lightweight Down & Feather Jacket £49.50 Marks & Spencer In recent months, high-end designers have been inspired by mountaineering, adventuring, and all things outdoors. Get the trend for less with this subtly padded jacket from Marks & Spencer (comes in size 6 - 24). Fitted with the brand's Stormwear technology and padded with down and feather, it's water-repellent and warm. And if you're not a huge fan of the green look, it comes in eight other colour options. Buy Now

4 A Budget-Friendly Alternative Faux Suede Coat £29.99 Zara Let's be honest, we'd all love to flaunt around in real leather and real suede but, more often than not, our minds and bank accounts don't see eye to eye. Zara's (available in UK size 6 - 18; XXS - XXL) longline fake suede version looks just as good and is a steal at under £30. It comes in three shades: russet (pictured here), tobacco, and khaki. Buy Now

5 A Cosy Addition Only Teddy Oversized Coat £36 ASOS This comfy coat comes fully lined so you'll be able to face even the strongest of winds. Designed in a soft cream-coloured fabric, it will add an element of chic to even the most casual of outfits. And it's currently on sale, so hurry. Buy Now

6 The Meghan Markle-Esque One Yellow Coat £34.99 H&M Meghan Markle loves yellow. Generation Z love yellow. Everyone is supposed to love yellow right now. This button-up design isn't acid bright but will still make you stand out in a crowd. The best part that will make any woman jump for joy? It has real-life pockets. Buy Now

7 A Real Classic Double Breasted Trench £49.99 Mango This Burberry-esque trench comes with a much smaller price tag. The traditional cream design also boasts a red tartan lining and will smarten up any look in a flash. It also comes in black — my favourite colour. Buy Now

8 Go Big Or Go Home Ultimate Oversized Puffer Jacket £45 Missguided You've already been shown the less in your face puffer. Now, here's the OTT one. Wearing this oversized coat is essentially like wrapping yourself in your duvet but will result in precisely zero funny looks. Buy Now

9 A Glamorous Choice Brown Patched Faux Fur Coat £49.99 New Look Why settle for one colour when you can have four? Faux fur coats are never going to go out of fashion and if floor-length versions are a little too much for you, this cropped design may just work wonders for your wardrobe. Buy Now