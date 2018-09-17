Winter is coming, people. And there's no better way to warm up than with a good cream tea. But wait a minute. Perhaps there is. Why not warm up with a Game of Thrones style afternoon tea? There are some seriously decent GoT inspired afternoon teas on offer across the UK to suit everyone, whether you belong to the House of Stark or Lannister. So seriously, get involved.

Obviously, the place to go for anything GoT related is Northern Ireland, as this is where the bulk of the series is filmed. And there are plenty of wonderful tours to undertake of actual filming locations. But if you'd prefer to stay in England, you're not outta luck. You'd be surprised at the secrets the UK holds when it comes to castles that have got definite GoT feels to them.

I mean, have you been to Tintagel in Cornwall? It's said to be the birthplace of King Arthur, but could easily have been the birth place of Cersei Lannister too. To be honest, it's a surprise that it was never used as a filming location in GoT.

Anyway, with the right amount of imagination, these castles will have you feeling like you're living your best life in Westeros in no time. Couple that with an afternoon tea fit for a mythical royal, and you'll have an experience you'll never forget.

Get those swords ready and hold onto your dragons, because here are seven afternoon teas to satisfy all your Game of Thrones needs.

1 Ballygally Castle, Northern Ireland Ballygally Castle/Hasting Hotels I can't really recommend castles to have afternoon teas with a GoT vibe without recommending Ballygally Castle, now can I? Self-described as "the perfect base from which to explore the locations" of the series, Ballygally Castle offers its own GoT themed afternoon tea, complete with aptly named menu items — Jon Snow Cakes, Baratheon Bread, and Dorthraki Trifle with Mini Dragon's Egg, anyone? — and a "Duck of Thrones" rubber duck. Yeah, this is a must-do. Book it here.

2 Sudeley Castle & Gardens, Winchcombe Anyone for tea surrounded by a stunning castle garden? If so, Sudeley Castle is definitely the place to truly feel like a Lannister (before everything went downhill). From "finger sandwiches, scones served with clotted cream & jam and a selection of locally made, handcrafted patisserie" to additional glass of bubbly at your choosing — I know, so fancy — you'll definitely be the talk of Casterly Rock with this tea. Book it here.

3 Highclere Castle, Newbury Katherine Balmer/Shutterstock Apparently an afternoon tea at a castle involves a lot of in-house champagne (not that I'm complaining), and Highclere Castle is no different. Even though Highclere has more to do with Downton Abbey than it has to do with Game of Thrones, there's still a rich amount of history surrounding the place. Its past can be traced back to around 749AD according to an "early Anglo-Saxon charter," that recorded "the existence of buildings around the present site of the castle." If GoT were real, I would imagine this is probably around the time Jon Snow and his pals were walking through the Seven Kingdoms. Book it here.

4 Hazlewood Castle, Tadcaster Hazlewood Castle Ever wanted an afternoon tea on a castle terrace that overlooks "beautifully manicured gardens" and "cherry orchards" with (another) glass of champagne in hand? Well, Hazlewood Castle is just the place for you. Nestled between York and Leeds, this family estate emits serious GoT vibes thanks to its "1,000 years of real history within [its] ancient walls", with a "rich heritage" to ponder over whilst sipping on some tea — or prosecco. Whichever makes you feel like a right queen. Book it here.

5 Glenapp Castle, Ballantrae Glenapp Castle/Pride of Britain Hotels Ever wondered what an afternoon tea would be like in a 5-star Scottish hotel built in 1870? Glenapp Castle is totally the place to go. It may feel more like Balmoral than anything from Westeros, but you'll still get that GoT like feeling from the history that surrounds the place. Especially when it's adorned with "mellow sandstone battlements" and "topped by soaring turrets and towers." Oh, and don't forget the tea, scones, and the champagne of course. Definitely fit for a king. Book it here.

6 Chiddingstone Historic House, Edenbridge Chiddingstone Castle What better than to enjoy a delicious cream tea and explore the history of a Grade II listed house? Thanks to collector Denys Eyre Bower, your afternoon tea experience will be filled with history that will totally make you feel more than regal. Forget an afternoon, you could easily spend an entire day at Chiddingstone Castle to soak up all the tea and history. I mean, why wouldn't you? As a spokesperson for the house told me, there is also lovely rose garden on the grounds that is totally fit for the Tyrells. Book it here.

7 Dalhousie Castle, Edinburgh Dalhousie Castle Want to feel like you've been transported back to the ancient lands of Westeros? Well, Scotland's "oldest inhabited castle" will certainly make you feel that way. Coupled with indulging in a gorgeous afternoon tea with a "signature selection" of scones and everything in between, a visit to Dalhousie Castle is an absolute must. Book it here.