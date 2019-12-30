Bustle

9 Winter Hats To Wear In January 2020 That Are A *Big* Level Up From Beanies

By Lauren Sharkey
December always feels like the lull before the freezing January storm. But with the Christmastime gorge, it's easy to forget the practical essentials. Like hats, for instance. You feel like you have plenty but when you really need one, you realise the only style that's available is one your nan bought years ago. Before the inevitable panic sets in, here's a selection of non-boring winter hats to purchase.

In the hat world, "boring" can mean a number of things. Beanies are reliable but slightly boring; the same goes for any hat style that revolves around a plain knit. Luckily, the high street has plenty of jazzier options for you to try.

From fedoras and cossacks to berets and bucket hats, seasonal styles have merged. What was once only worn in the summer is now winter-appropriate thanks to fluffy textures and cosy padding. Fans of prints and patterns will rejoice for, along with bold hues, there's plenty of retro detailing to show off. Simpler styles are, of course, available to pair with louder outfits.

Plus, there's something for all budgets, whether you want to spend less than a tenner or have a little more cash to splurge. It's time for some proper head-warming.

1. A Vintage Style

Monogram Faux Fur Bucket Hat
£16
|
ASOS
Get the designer look for less with this retro monogrammed bucket hat.

2. A Rodeo Look

Black Snaffle Trim Fedora Hat
£25
|
River Island
Yes, fedoras are back and yes, you know you're going to have to buy one.

3. A Cosy Vibe

Rust Fluffy Beret
£12
|
Topshop
Add a fluffy texture to a classic beret and you've got yourself a truly cosy hat.

4. A Subtle Design

Captain's Cap
£12.99
|
H&M
Try the baker boy look with this subtle and simple design.

5. A Dramatic Brim

Wide Brimmed Hat
£25.99
|
Zara
One of those wide-brimmed hats you always spot on influencers can now be yours for less than £30.

6. A '90s Classic

Shearling Bucket Hat
£17.99
£12.99
|
Mango
If fluffy feels aren't for you, opt for a shearling-type texture instead.

7. An Elegant Look

Knitted Faux Fur Trim Cossack Hat
£19.50
|
Marks & Spencer
This may resemble a beanie, but its matching faux fur trim adds an elegant touch.

8. A Utilitarian Vibe

Puffer Trapper Hat
£25
|
Weekday
For a truly practical style, look no further than this ultra warm padded trapper hat.

9. A Heritage Feel

Off White Check Baker Boy Hat
£9.99
|
New Look
A heritage check never goes out of style. Chuck the winter classic on a baker boy cap and you have a winner.