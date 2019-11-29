Gloves are the one seasonal accessory destined to be left at the bottom of the pile. When freezing temperatures come around, most are armed and ready with coats, hats, and scarves. But hand-warmers can easily be forgotten. To avoid such a situation happening this year, here's a rundown of the most stylish gloves that'll fend off the cold.

Leather styles are big in 2019. Whether it's a traditional short pair or a luxurious longer design, a plain or a print, these gloves add a sense of elegance to any look. If leather's not your vibe, try a classic woolly pair. Fluffy and fleecy designs come in the most vibrant of shades and the softest of textures, leaving your hands toasty.

Then there's the completely practical gloves. Padded and tied to keep hands nice and secure, these were designed for ski climates (but are just as handy in the unpredictable British weather). A utility look not for you? Try a retro button-up design or a suede-like sheepskin style for the ultimate warmth.

No matter your price range, you're guaranteed to find a stand-out pair. So whether you're on a high street budget or looking to splash some cash, here's the best of the glove bunch.