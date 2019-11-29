Bustle

11 Super Stylish Gloves To Help You Take On The Winter Chill

By Lauren Sharkey
Gloves are the one seasonal accessory destined to be left at the bottom of the pile. When freezing temperatures come around, most are armed and ready with coats, hats, and scarves. But hand-warmers can easily be forgotten. To avoid such a situation happening this year, here's a rundown of the most stylish gloves that'll fend off the cold.

Leather styles are big in 2019. Whether it's a traditional short pair or a luxurious longer design, a plain or a print, these gloves add a sense of elegance to any look. If leather's not your vibe, try a classic woolly pair. Fluffy and fleecy designs come in the most vibrant of shades and the softest of textures, leaving your hands toasty.

Then there's the completely practical gloves. Padded and tied to keep hands nice and secure, these were designed for ski climates (but are just as handy in the unpredictable British weather). A utility look not for you? Try a retro button-up design or a suede-like sheepskin style for the ultimate warmth.

No matter your price range, you're guaranteed to find a stand-out pair. So whether you're on a high street budget or looking to splash some cash, here's the best of the glove bunch.

1. A Farmyard Vibe

Cow Print Touchscreen PU Gloves
£16
£12
|
Topshop
Forget leopard print — cow print is where it's at this season.

2. A Rainbow Bright

Colour Block Wool-Cashmere Ski Gloves
£55
|
Chinti & Parker
There's no better pair of gloves than a colourful pair.

3. An Elegant Design

Curved Long Leather Gloves
£59
|
Cos
These luxurious long leather gloves come in two different sizes (XS-S and M-L) for the ultimate fit.

4. A Modern Print

Graffiti All Weather Glove
£65
£52
|
Ugg
Ugg boots may be divisive, but the brand's super cosy gloves only get a thumbs up.

5. A Fluffy Look

Warm Wishes Faux Fur Mittens
£32
|
Free People
An incredibly bright shade plus a warm fleece lining make these mittens a winter go-to.

6. A Chic Animal Print

Leather Snake Touch Screen Gloves
£20
£15
|
ASOS
If cow print's not your thing, try a slithery snake design. This pair have touch screen tips, making phone use a breeze.

7. A Celestial Take

Moon & Star Black Leather Gloves
£42
|
Oliver Bonas
With metallic moons and stars, these are the ideal accessory for an astrology-obsessed individual.

8. A Classic Shade

Bow Gloves
£17.99
|
Mango
Add some va va voom to your winter accessories with this blood red pair.

9. A Ski-Friendly Pair

Padded Nylon Gloves
£45
|
& Other Stories
For practicality with a stylish touch, opt for & Other Stories' padded olive green pair.

10. A Sheepskin Design

Heattech Soft Touch Gloves
£12.90
|
Uniqlo
The sheepskin look is a classic glove design. Stick with tradition with the help of Uniqlo's toasty pair.

11. A Vintage Option

Wool Gloves With Buttons
£14
£11.20
|
Accessorize
Take a walk on the retro side with these mustard-hued button detail gloves.