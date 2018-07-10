"When men ask me for my number, I usually get really uncomfortable and quick to use the "I have a boyfriend" card because I think it spares feelings. However, I read an interesting article once that taught me that when I do this, I am essentially saying "I have no say in what I want because I am spoken for by another man." With this in mind, I made it a mission to simply say, "I'm not interested" when a man asks me for my number.

I once worked in an administrative role at a private counseling agency and I am very friendly with clients. ... As per practice, I call up a client, lets name him Richard, to see if he will make it to his upcoming appointment. He says he has to re-schedule. As I'm trying to accommodate him into the schedule, he starts putting on the moves and casually asks me for my number. I then (kindly, if I may add) told him that that was sweet and thanked him for the compliments, but then let him know that that was not going to happen. He sounded a little surprised and asked me why. My feminist, empowered brain kicked into high gear and I remembered the article and proudly said the three words that I vowed to use: I'm not interested.

But it backfired! Following my courageous words was the longest awkward silence. I felt triumphant up until the silence was broken with Richard laughing and saying, "Oh wow, this must be really embarrassing for you. I did not mean it like that."

I got so upset. How did he turn this around and embarrass me? As if I did something wrong. Telling guys that you're not interested may be the right thing to do in theory, but hella hard when putting it into practice. This did beat down my confidence but I figured that I shouldn't let one guy define my experience. I tried it again later at a coffee shop where someone was persistent in getting my number and after thanking him for the compliment, I simply stated that I wasn't interested. I stood my ground and he eventually backed off. It felt great!"