The original TV show Roswell, which debuted on the now defunct WB network in 1999, only aired for three years, but the show has given a second life, as a CW reboot titled Roswell, New Mexico. The original show, which was based on Melinda Metz's Roswell High books, follows high-school student Max after he saves the life of teenage waitress, Liz, and the two form a bond that threatens the survival of a secret universe. There's superhuman powers and an alien gene pool and tons of teenage angst.

The alien drama continues in the reboot, which follows the same characters: Liz Ortecho, (who was whitewashed as Liz Parker in the original series) returns to her hometown and reunites with her childhood crush, Max Evans, now a sheriff’s deputy. It's the perfect show to watch to relive the '90s and lose yourself for a little while in some action-packed romance. But if you want more alien-themed drama, I've compiled some young adult books below (and like the Roswell TV show, many of these have a delightful throwback feel) that combine your two favorite topics — romance and aliens — to keep your excitement going strong between episodes. Check them all out:

'Obsidian' by Jennifer L. Armentrout When Katy's family moves to West Virginia in her senior year, she isn't happy about starting over. When she spots her handsome next-door neighbor, Daemon, things seem to be looking up... but things are further complicated when Katy discovers the truth about him. Click here to buy.

'These Broken Stars' by Amie Kaufman & Meagan Spooner Luxury spaceliner Icarus suddenly plummets from hyperspace into the nearest planet. Lilac LaRoux and Tarver Merendsen survive — alone. Both journey across the eerie deserted terrain for help, but everything changes when they uncover the truth. Click here to buy.

'The Host' by Stephenie Meyer The earth has been invaded by a species that take over the minds of human hosts. Wanderer, the invading "soul" who has been given Melanie's body, soon becomes her reluctant ally, as they set off to search for the man they both love. Click here to buy.

'Scarlet' by Marissa Meyer Scarlet Benoit’s grandmother is missing. When Scarlet encounters Wolf, a street fighter who may have information as to her grandmother’s whereabouts, she is inexplicably drawn to him. As Scarlet and Wolf unravel one mystery, they encounter another when they meet Cinder, the cyborg mechanic. Click here to buy.

'Alienated' by Melissa Landers Two years ago, the aliens made contact. Now Cara Sweeney has been handpicked to host the first-ever L’eihr exchange student. But her growing feelings for the L’eihr Aelyx are soon tested when she discovers the potentially deadly consequences of his exchange. Click here to buy.

'Beyond the Red' by Ava Jae Alien queen Kora is the first female ruler of her territory in generations, but her people are calling for her violent twin brother to take the throne. Eros is a rebel soldier hated for being a half-blood. When Kora and Eros are framed for the attempted assassination, they must find a way to work together to prevent genocide. Click here to buy.

'Adaptation' by Malinda Lo Across North America, flocks of birds hurl themselves into airplanes, causing dozens of crashes and thousands of deaths. When Reese goes after the truth, she collides with the beautiful Amber Gray, and her search soon threatens to expose a vast global conspiracy. Click here to buy.

'Under the Never Sky' by Veronica Rossi Aria has lived her whole life in the protected dome of Reverie. So when her mother goes missing, Aria knows her chances of surviving in the outer wasteland are slim. Then Aria meets an outsider named Perry. He's searching for someone too, and he might be her best hope at staying alive. Click here to buy.