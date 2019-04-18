9 Yard Movies To Stream If Beyonce’s ‘Homecoming’ Made You Want To Step

On Wednesday, Netflix dropped Homecoming, a documentary about Beyoncé's 2018 Coachella performance. To go with it, the iconic artist also released a surprise live album with the music from Beychella on all streaming platforms. Thanks to the Netflix concert doc, fans are able to get a new, intimate glimpse into what it takes to create a Beyoncé performance — particularly one that celebrates and incorporates creative aspects of HBCU homecomings. (Hence the name.) All the stepping and marching band music in Homecoming will get you in the mood to stream some yard movies, and fortunately, you have a lot of options.

Homecoming allows fans to revel in Beyoncé's incomparable talent, but it also highlights the breadth of talent, skill, and joy that comes from HBCUs. Homecoming celebrations at these schools entail a week of step shows, parades, and tailgates, leading up to a football game that pales in comparison to the celebrations that take place before it. In an essay on the tradition for The Fader, Briana Younger meditated on why alums return back to their schools for homecoming. "The entire week exists as a flood of recollections that call back to easier and more carefree times," Younger wrote.

Beyoncé captures the essence of it all in Homecoming. "I always dreamed of going to an HBCU," she even says in a voiceover. And you can keep the party going by watching some of these rousing films.

1. 'Stomp The Yard' Sony Pictures Releasing/YouTube This 2007 film stars Columbus Short as DJ Williams, a young troublemaker who's also a talented dancer. Once he gets to college, DJ joins Greek life with his roommate Rich (Ne-Yo), becoming an asset for the stepping team. Stream it with a Starz subscription.

2. 'Drumline' 20th Century Fox/YouTube Who could forget Nick Cannon's character Devon Miles, the HBCU freshman who attends school on a scholarship for his drumming skills? After making the varsity drumming team as a freshman and initiating a steamy romance with an upperclassman, Laila (Zoe Saldana), things go sour as Devon considers giving up on his dream. Stream it on Starz.

3. 'Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities' Firelight on YouTube After watching Homecoming, you'll probably want to learn more about the history of HBCUs. So this documentary provides the perfect accompaniment to Beyoncé's musical tribute. Stream it on YouTube.

4. 'School Daze' Columbia Pictures/YouTube This Spike Lee joint is famous for its portrayal of Greek life and stepping competitions. As the site Watch the Yard suggests, School Daze likely inspired a lot of people to attend an HBCU themselves. Rent or buy it on Amazon.

5. 'Step Sisters' Netflix on YouTube A Black sorority has to teach a group of white sorority girls how to step in this Netflix film, which will give you a new appreciation for the percussive dance moves. Stream it on Netflix.

6. 'Drumline: A New Beat' VH1 on YouTube This made-for-TV sequel premiered on VH1 in 2014. And while it's a lot different from the first one, Nick Cannon does have a part. Rent or buy it on Amazon.

7. 'Step' FoxSearchlight on YouTube This doc about stepping won the U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Inspirational Filmmaking at Sundance in 2017 and it's both heartwarming and impressive AF. You'll be stomping around for days after watching it. Rent or buy it on iTunes.

8. 'Stomp The Yard 2: Homecoming' Screen Gems/YouTube The 2010 sequel stars a whole new cast, and while it's not as well-known as the original, that doesn't mean the step routines are any less captivating. The college film leads up to a national homecoming step-off that's perfect for post-Beyoncé viewing. Rent or buy it on Amazon.