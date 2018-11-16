98 Best Gifts Under $25

There's a whole bunch of reasons why someone might be searching for the best gifts under $25. Maybe that's your family's cap on White Elephant gifts, or maybe you're looking for a present for your boss — one that says, "I appreciate you, but I'll need that raise if I'm going to spend $50." Perhaps you're trying to perfect the art of Christmas shopping on a budget. Whatever your motivation, you can rest easy; you're covered this year.

When you don't know what to get, or you're shopping for someone you don't know very well, most people head straight for the mall. Yes, you could easily walk into any department store and find something in your budget, but that doesn't necessarily mean that it'll be high-quality or personalized. Plus, if you don't find something good, you'll likely cave under the pressure and buy a pair of wool walrus stocks. I've been there.

Me? I head to the internet for amazing gifts under $25, because while I know they didn't cost me an arm and a leg, no one else can tell. Then there's the convenience of fast shipping, because when it comes to the holidays, nothing is better than skipping the lines and shopping straight from your computer.

1 This Strange But Effective Acupressure Mat For Anyone With Back Pain Or Trouble Relaxing ProSource Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set $20 Amazon See On Amazon Know someone who's always wanted to try acupuncture? This ProSource acupressure set brings the pain-relief, relaxation benefits, and increased circulation into their own home. Thousands of tiny spikes stimulate pressure points in the neck, shoulders, and back, releasing happy hormones and easing tired muscles. People say it even helps them to fall asleep at night, and reviewers say despite the low price, it works really well: "Amazing, amazing, amazing... Great for anyone with chronic pain. Even my kids love using this. I've bought 3 sets!"

2 This Classy Bamboo Device Stand For Hands-Free Convenience Lipper International Bamboo iPad Stand $17 Amazon See On Amazon Constructed from sleek, eco-friendly bamboo, this sturdy iPad Stand fits more than iPads — it also works with phones, e-readers, and tablets for hands-free support no matter what you're doing. It's expandable, adjustable, and sits in four different positions, and you can even wash it with soap and water if it gets dirty. Reviewers also use it to display calendars or planners at their desks.

3 This Sleek Woodgrain Essential Oil Diffuser With All The Right Features SmartMist Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser $25 Amazon See On Amazon Using innovative cool mist technology, this aromatherapy diffuser dispels essential oils directly into the air for a calming, therapeutic ambiance. It's got a whisper quiet motor and a serene, adjustable mood light. Three different mist settings let your loved one personalize their machine, and it's even BPA-free and shuts off automatically for their safety. Best of all, it's sleek, modern, and affordable — all while fighting bacteria, humidifying dry air, and creating better sleep patterns.

4 This Seriously Satisfying Charcoal Blackhead Mask Liberex Blackhead Remover Mask $10 Amazon See On Amazon For whatever reason, few things are as satisfying as seeing the physical results of a blackhead extraction. Made with bamboo charcoal, this purifying charcoal mask actually pulls out the blackheads, dirt, impurities, and oil from your pores. It exfoliates and smooths for a clearer complexion, and reviewers say it doesn't hurt to peel it off.

5 This Positive Psychology Planner For Anyone Who Needs Organization, Inspiration, And Motivation The Simple Elephant Planner $20 Amazon See On Amazon This number one best selling planner utilizes proven aspects of positive psychology to help you organize your life, increase your happiness levels, and feel more inspired. In addition to weekly goal setting and to-dos, it also provides room for gratitude, mind maps, vision boards, notes, and focuses. It's also undated, so you can start it whenever you want to. Reviewers love that it's made from quality materials that stand up to their day-to-day schedules. Oh, and it comes with free stickers.

6 This Universal Phone Tripod For Selfies, Videos, And Timed Pictures Square Jellyfish Jelly Grip Tripod Mount $17 Amazon See On Amazon This one's for anyone who regularly utilizes the timer function on their phone camera. This tripod mount is an extremely lightweight and reliable way to shoot video, hold your phone still, and prop it up in just the right position for selfies. The adjustable ball joint tension holds just about any model of phone, and it has a centered ball head to stabilize your phone's center of gravity. One reviewer writes: "I was delighted with this little gizmo when it arrived, and I've already used it a lot. Wonderful, useful, clever design in a well-constructed product."

7 This Smart And Attractive Way To Store All Your Makeup Right On Your Vanity Jerrybox Adjustable Cosmetics Stand $13 Amazon See On Amazon Everyone knows someone with a Sephora-sized makeup collection, which makes them sure to love the Jerrybox cosmetics stand — it can accommodate 30 makeup brushes, 20 bottles of skin care products, and other accessories using a smart, vertical, and rotating design. The seven layers of shelves are adjustable to fit varying heights, and the whole thing is totally washable in case of foundation spills.

8 This Genius Gadget Enlarges Your Phone Screen Anywhere Dizaul Screen Magnifier $15 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're watching movies on your phone or showing a bunch of your friends a YouTube video, this Dizaul screen magnifier makes things easier. It fits most Androids and iPhones and uses an HD Optic lens that enlarges the picture without a power source and without causing eye strain. It folds up for easy travel, works with any mobile phone, and reviewers say it produces a surprisingly clear picture.

9 This Comfortable Sleep Mask That Doubles As A Pair Of Headphones BSeen Sleep Headphones $11 Amazon See On Amazon This brilliant fleece headphone mask blocks out sound and light simultaneously. It's got built-in speakers that play music, podcasts, or sleep sounds right into your ears, and it has a breathable face-conforming shape that keeps everything dark without putting pressure on your nose.

10 This Silk Pillowcase That Pampers Their Face, Hair, And Soul ZIMASILK Mulberry Silk Pillowcase $20 Amazon See On Amazon Pretty much any beauty mag I've ever read raves about the hair and skin benefits of a silk pillowcase — they eliminate frizz from sleeping on hair and keep skin from breaking out — but how many people will actually invest in one for themselves? The ZIMASILK pillowcase is a luxurious, doting gift because it's made from 100 percent pure mulberry silk. It's even double-sided, comes in fourteen gorgeous colors, and you can choose from four different sizes. It's also a lovely gift for people who tend to get hot while they sleep.

11 This Device Makes Incredible-Tasting Popcorn In The Microwave Without Any Oil Colonel Popper Popcorn Maker $12 Amazon See On Amazon This popcorn bowl expertly makes up to 14 cups of popcorn in the microwave using any kind of kernels you have around — and while you can use oil, you don't have to, making it a more customizable option. Because it's made of silicone, it's durable, safe, and eco-friendly, and has smart-grab handles for serving, mixing, and seasoning. It also collapses down to two inches tall for easy storage, and comes in four stylish colors.

12 This Three-In-One Ceramic Styling Tool For A Great Price VAV Ceramic Multi-Use Styling Tool $20 Amazon See On Amazon People cannot stop raving about this three-in-one styling tool. It's a curler, a straightener, and a hot brush all in one, and its ceramic plates and negative ions ensure that any style you choose is smooth, shiny, and easy. It ranges from 280 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, heats up in seconds, has an auto-off safety feature, and can even be used in other countries because of its dual voltage. It'll add volume, curl, or straighten hair of any length or texture.

13 This Quality Aerator That Works Its Magic While You Pour Vintorio Wine Aerator Pourer $16 Amazon See On Amazon The Vintorio wine aerator not only makes it easier to pour a drip-free glass every time, but it simultaneously opens up the flavors and improves the taste while doing so. It uses a large aerating chamber and a special air intake system to make any bottle taste much more expensive, and it’s got a ribbed rubber stopper that fits almost all bottles without leaking. “Tried a Pinot before and after the aerator and the difference is day and night,” raves one of 2,000+ reviews. “Turns it immediately into a full body, rounder and bevels the drink around the edges.”

14 This Gooseneck Stand For Hands-Free Activities (Even If You've Got A Large Phone) BESTEK Gooseneck Cell Phone Holder, $13 Amazon See On Amazon If you know someone who uses their phone or mini tablet for recipes, reading, workout videos, or movies, this desk cell phone holder is a solid gift. The 2-in-1 holder comes with both a gooseneck holder that attaches to desks, counters, beds, and tables, as well as a suction cup mount for cars. It rotates 360 degrees around with the convenient ball mount, and reviewers say the gooseneck clip feature is strong and sturdy.

15 This Massage Glove That Feels Like A Real Massage Soma System 9-Ball Massage Glove $13 Amazon See On Amazon This full-body massage tool is an awesome way to ease tired muscles, relieve stress, and increase circulation without enlisting the help of anyone else. It's also great to use before you run or do yoga — and can help prevent injury. The nine rolling metal balls move freely across any part of your body, and are good for a deep tissue or trigger point massage. It also clips right onto your hand, so reviewers say it's "easy and fun to use."

16 This Mermaid Tail Blanket That’s Long Enough For Adults LAGHCAT Mermaid Tail Blanket $20 Amazon See On Amazon Help your loved ones embrace their inner mermaid with this knit mermaid tail blanket. Sold with a matching daypack and silver necklace, this machine washable blanket comes in seven magical colors. Reviewers said it was super soft, high quality, and a great gift that worked for everyone from girlfriends to nephews.

17 This Deeply Healing Hair Mask For Shine, Hydration, And Manageability Premium Nature Coconut Oil Hair Mask $11 Amazon See On Amazon This Premium Nature coconut oil hair mask contains loads of antioxidant-rich (you guessed it) coconut oil, but it's also got shea butter, rosehip seed oil, and vitamin E. This combination smooths, heals, and nourishes the scalp and hair, resulting in fuller more manageable strands and a more hydrated scalp. It can be used daily or as a weekly mask, and can even heal hair that's been damaged by chemical processing or split ends — and at the very least, help grow it healthy and protect it from further damage.

18 These Travel-Friendly Storage Jars For The Perpetual Snacker GoStak Twist n' Lock Storage Jars $10 Amazon See On Amazon Perfect for the snacker, the packer, or the nutritionist of the group, there are these GoStak Twist n' Lock storage jars. Four different sized twist-lock jars secure one on top of the other for a bottle-like shape that's easy to take anywhere. It even fits inside the BlenderBottle, and everything is BPA-free and dishwasher safe. The handle makes them easy to take with you, and you can carry a variety of different powders, supplements, and snacks in the each mini container.

19 This Smart Way To Dry, Store, And Preserve Your Makeup Brushes Docolor Makeup Brush Holder $8 Amazon See On Amazon The Docolor makeup brush holder is made from soft and stable acrylic rubber that can be used after cleaning your brushes and while drying, or all the time to preserve their quality. It has 26 mixed-sized holes for foundation brushes, eyeshadow brushes, and everything in between, and each hole has a grip to keep your brushes upright and safe. It's easy to break apart for storage, and helps prevent brushes from becoming distorted after cleaning.

20 A Lens Set That Turns Your Phone Into A High-Quality Camera Cellphone Camera Lens Kit $16 Amazon See On Amazon This lens kit seriously expands the capabilities of your phone camera. It easily clips onto most phones and features three attached lenses: super wide, fish eye, and macro. The kit also includes a cover for each lens, so they won't get scratched or dirty between uses.

21 The Cold Brew Maker For The Person Who Spends At Least $5 A Day On Caffeine Takeya Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker $19 Amazon See On Amazon The Takeya Cold Brew makes cold brew coffee an easier, more affordable endeavor — and leaves behind the bitter oils and fatty acids, extracting only the naturally delicious coffee flavors. Just add the coffee to the included filter, brew, and let it chill. You can make, serve, and store up to four cups at a time, and the BPA-free container is specifically designed to fit in most refrigerator doors.

22 This Two-In-One Power Bank & Compact Mirror Shinngo Portable Charger Mirror $24 Amazon See On Amazon This compact mirror is small enough to fit in just about any bag, but what makes it so cool is that it's also a charging bank that can re-up any phone or device that charges via USB fast. It also features one side the magnifies and it lights up for increased clarity.

23 This Adorable USB-Powered Humidifier For Those Cold, Dry Days Walkas Mini Portable Humidifier $17 Amazon See On Amazon As the cold weather creeps in, so does dry air — which leads to dry skin and stuffy noses. This mini humidifier lets you take soothing, moist air with you, anywhere you are. It works with any USB source (so you can use it in the car, with your laptop, or with your phone charger), and it provides cool mist for up to four hours on one fill. It even changes colors to calm your mood.

24 This Heated Wrap Made For The Person Who's Perpetually Cold Sunbeam Chill Away Heated Fleece Wrap $22 Amazon See On Amazon Ah, the friend who's perpetually cold. Do them a huge favor this winter and get them the Sunbeam Chill Away. It's a heated wrap made from soft fleece that allows for customized warmth with four heat settings. Its versatile size can be used as a shawl, foot warmer, or blanket, and it even has pockets to warm your hands. There's also an auto shut-off function for safety, and the wrap is machine washable.

25 This Brilliant Gift For People With Limited Kitchen Space Island Bamboo Over-The-Sink Cutting Board $24 Amazon See On Amazon This might just be the most genius gift for people with small kitchens. The over-the-sink bamboo cutting board frees up valuable counter space and features a built-in colander that can be used to collect food scraps, as well as to rinse and wash ingredients as you prep them. The colander is removable, dishwasher friendly, and stands alone as a steamer or strainer.

27 This Portable Steamer To Keep All Your Fabrics Wrinkle-Free And Fresh Housmile Portable Garment Steamer $22 Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this portable garment steamer a great way to keep clothes fresh and wrinkle-free on the go, but it kills 99.9 percent of bacteria and odors as well. That means it can help keep all those can't-wash fabrics (like your couches, rugs, and curtains) super fresh. It even comes with interchangeable brushes for different kinds of fabrics, and despite its lightweight, portable design, it can run up to eight minutes on one fill. It also heats up in 20 seconds and doesn't drip like some other small steamers.

28 This Silicone Gadget That Turns Your Phone's Flashlight Into A Soft, Eye-Friendly Lantern Fred TRAVELAMP Phone Diffuser $20 Amazon See On Amazon Use your phone to light the night with this silicone light diffuser. It takes the harsh flashlight on your cell and turns it into a fun travel lantern that's handy and easy on the eyes. The soft, stretchy strap slips over your smartphone without harming the screen, and it's durable as well as shatterproof for camping, traveling, or home use. Reviewers love using it as a reading light — or even when they're actually camping.

29 This Ridiculous Card Game For Someone With A Great Sense Of Humor Exploding Kittens $20 Amazon See On Amazon From the makers of The Oatmeal comes Exploding Kittens — the most-backed project in all of Kickstarter history. It's a family-friendly (but ridiculous) card game for up to five people. Players must defuse, move, or actively avoid exploding kittens with hilarious action cards involving unicorns, tacos, and all-seeing goat wizards. If you can't, you explode, and you're out. "It is the perfect game for a wide range of ages and keeps everyone laughing," comments one reviewer. "The pictures are funny and done beautifully. The only regret I have is not buying it sooner."

31 This Cutting Board Was Made Form The Kitchen Germaphobe In Your Life Seville Classics Bamboo Color-Coded Cutting Board $25 Amazon See On Amazon This brilliant color-coded cutting board is durable, attractive, and fit for the kitchen germaphobe in your life. Seven flexible BPA-free cutting mats come clearly marked to avoid cross-contamination and make clean-up a breeze. The board itself is made from strong, sustainable bamboo that's easy on your knives, and it's even got rubber feet to prevent sliding and storage inside for the mats.

32 This Pillow-Like Tablet Stand That Sits Comfortably In Your Lap LapGear Travel Tablet Pillow $15 Amazon See On Amazon This cushy tablet stand easily stays upright in your lap, making for the easiest couch chill session ever. It even has an extra pocket for a phone or headphones, so it's great for keeping everything together while traveling.

33 This Ice Cream Scoop That Cuts Through A Rock-Solid Carton Like It's Nothing SUMO No-Thaw Hard Ice Cream Scoop $14 Amazon See On Amazon With thousands of genuine five-star reviews, you better believe this SUMO no-thaw ice cream scoop gets the job done. It glides through rock-solid ice cream like it's butter, all due to its stainless steel scoop, pointed design, and easy-grip handle. It's even dishwasher-safe, and will never break, pit, scratch, corrode, rust, mold, bend or chip; if it does, they'll replace it. "Yes, this scoop really is as awesome as everyone says," raves one reviewer. "I never thought there was that much difference between brands or styles of ice cream scoop until I gave this one a try."

34 This Awesome Silicone Cleaning Tool Cleans Your Pets, Your Dishes, And Your Body BUMP IT OFF Multi-Use Silicone Cleaning Tool $10 Amazon See On Amazon Slip your fingers through this strange tool and take on the world. It gets gunk off dishes, gets stains out of clothing, exfoliates your legs, washes your makeup brushes, cleans furniture and even massages your pet. The soft, double-sided textures are good for just about anything you can think of, and since it's made from 100 percent durable silicone and you can throw it in the dishwasher, it's really easy to keep clean. Choose between six eye-catching colors here.

35 This Complexion-Clearing Combination Of Sea Salt And Real Activated Charcoal Premium Activated Charcoal Scrub $14 Amazon See On Amazon That person who owns charcoal toothpaste, air fresheners, and peel-off masks? There's one in every group. Add to their collection with this premium activated charcoal scrub. It combines extremely absorbent activated charcoal with nourishing sea salts to exfoliate dead skin, fight off acne, and soak up excess oil and dirt from pores like a magnet. According to buyers, it leaves skin clear, bright, and so, so soft. It's safe to use on the face, and also helps soothe irritated skin.

36 This Reliable Electronics Organizer For The Techie In Your Life Sisma Travel Organizer Carry Bag $13 Amazon See On Amazon Made of shock-proof material, covered in canvas, and complete with multiple pockets, elastic bands, and zippers, the Sisma organizer is a great way to keep your electronics safe while traveling or commuting. It fits your phone, USB cords, backup batteries, earphones, memory cards, and even a small selfie stick, and it has an output hole so you can use your portable power bank on the go. Best of all, it's compact and high quality to stand up to all your adventures.

37 This Interactive Journal That Helps You Turn That Frown Upside-Down The Positivity Kit $10 Amazon See On Amazon This wonderful journal is called the The Positivity Kit, and it’s guaranteed to cheer anyone up with its creative prompts and inspirational activities. Each page has interactive directions like, “Draw your dream home,” “write a grateful list,” and “compile the perfect playlist.” Reviewers say it’s a “great stress-reliever,” and the “artwork [has]a cute simplicity about it that does help foster thoughts of fun.”

38 This Orthopedic Cushion For Anyone With Back Pain Memory Lumbar Seat Cushion $15 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're uncomfortable in your office chair or during your commute, this seat cushion can help. The memory foam interior keeps you comfy and supported without it getting too hot. And because it has proper lumbar support, it helps promote better posture in the long run.

39 These Quality Bluetooth Headphones For A Great Price Otium Wireless Bluetooth Headphones $20 Amazon See On Amazon Rechargeable, wireless, and surprisingly high quality, these Otium Bluetooth headphones should be on everyone's shopping list this season. They're waterproof, sweatproof, and stay in your ears if you're running or working out in a gym — and they've got a built-in mic and on-device buttons for someone who wants to make phone calls while running errands. The battery lasts up to eight hours on one charge, and they pair quickly and easily with just about any device.

40 These Professional Oval Makeup Brushes With Dense Bristles And Flexible Handles Hanza Bath Bombs Set $20 Amazon See On Amazon This professional makeup set includes a specialized brush for every need, from foundation application to blending shadows. They're oval-shaped and vertical for more control, and have dense, soft bristles that are guaranteed to hold strong while using less product than traditional brushes. Even the handles are brilliantly designed: they're flexible, ergonomic, and anti-slip for the most comfortable makeup routine you've ever experienced.

41 The Caddy That Keeps Essentials Within Reach, Even Without A Bedside Table Kikkerland Bedside Caddy $20 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're buying for a college student or a loved one with a small bedroom, the Kikkerland bedside caddy is the easiest way to keep the essentials within reach. It tucks under the mattress to securely hold magazines, e-readers, remotes, glasses, charging cords, or books. It's also got a sleek and slim felt design with a durable interior frame, so it's as attractive as it is functional, and it fits under couches, too.

42 The Handbag Organizer That Your Mother Will Probably Love Periea Handbag Organizer (Sizes S-L) $10 Amazon See On Amazon This is what I'm getting my mother for Christmas, because her bag has always been a dark, key-eating abyss. Available in three sizes and 23 colors, this Periea handbag organizer is the smartest way to keep any purse structured and hassle-free. It's got a total of 13 inner and outer compartments to ensure that you can always find your phone, keys, and makeup. It's even got reinforced handles to take it out, and a machine-washable design for when that liquid foundation inevitably explodes.

43 This Lap Desk Gives You A Stable Surface Anytime, Anywhere, For Any Activity LapGear MyDesk $20 Amazon See On Amazon The MyDesk is ideal for the Netflix binger, in-bed studier, or television snacker. On top, there's an all-purpose desk with storage compartments for holding your phone and other items, a raised lip, and a carrying handle. On the bottom, there are two micro-bead filled fleece cushions that conform to your lap and provide the right angle every time. The cushions also provide airflow so your laptop doesn't get too hot.

44 This Hair Towel Is Made From Bamboo, So It's Lightweight, Hygienic, And Dries Quickly Texere Women's Bamboo Hair Towel $14 Amazon See On Amazon Because it's made from 70 percent bamboo viscose, this hair towel is way more absorbent and hygienic than one made from strictly cotton. For one, it dries so much more quickly, and for another, it's actually antibacterial, so it smells fresh even if you don't wash it so often. Most importantly, it's lightweight and has a securing loop, so you'll practically forget you're wearing it during your morning routine. It's also gentle on any hair type and helps prevent split ends and breakage.

45 The Bath Rocks That Make Any Bath Luxurious Westlab Himalayan Bathing Salt $11 Amazon See On Amazon These Himalayan pink bath salts look like little pebbles and work like a bath bomb/bath salt hybrid — they make the tub fizzy, and the antibacterial properties of the pink sea salt help balance your pH, soothe eczema, treat acne, and relax you while you bathe. It comes in a resealable pouch, so you can use as little or as much as you like and save the rest for another time.

47 These Insulated Moisture-Wicking Socks For All Outdoor Activities Thick Heat Trapping Insulated Socks (2-Pairs) $19 Amazon See On Amazon Made from thermal yarn and padded for comfort, these thick insulated socks trap heat while wicking moisture, meaning that your feet stay dry and cozy no matter what. The ribbed top ensures that they stay up (even while skiing or hiking), and they’re warmer than cotton and less itchy than wool. They’re available in two sizes and four designs, and people are commenting, “Warmest socks I've ever worn.”

48 These Political Chia Pets Chia Pet Pottery, Political Edition $20 Amazon See On Amazon This planter — a delightful shade of terracotta orange — comes with enough chia seeds for three plantings (yes, they’re the same chia seeds you put in your acai bowls). There will be full growth of hair in 1 to 2 weeks, and although we can’t promise it’ll look exactly like our current president’s infamous coif, we can promise this will make a statement regardless of your political leanings. A variety of political figures are available including Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders, and more.

49 This Eyelash Growth Serum Made With Nourishing Botanical Ingredients Hairgenics Lavish Lash $29 Amazon See On Amazon With more than 5,000 reviews, this revolutionary eyelash serum is made with botanical ingredients that actually help to grow lashes and brows. The thin brush makes for detailed application, and it's loaded with nourishing ingredients that are even safe for contact lens wearers. It's a great way to grow existing hair thicker and longer, or to help areas that have been damaged by over-plucking or falsies.

50 Simply Throw All The Ingredients Into This Slow Cooker For An Effortless Home-Cooked Meal Crock-Pot 6-Quart Slow Cooker $20 Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to effortless home-cooked meals, thousands of reviewers swear by this Crock-Pot slow cooker. The six-quart capacity can serve more than seven people at once, and the high, low, and warm settings are simple but convenient. It’s got are movable dishwasher-safe stoneware insert as well as a clear glass lid, and the exterior stainless steel is both sleek and durable.

51 This Highly-Rated Travel Beauty Set With All The Essentials Beauty Bon Manicure Pedicure Set $10 Amazon See On Amazon This ten piece beauty set is extra hygienic and durable, because everything's made out of quality stainless steel. It comes with everything you need to clip, trim, tweeze, and file your way to gorgeous nails — think toenail and nail clippers, scissors, push sticks, and cuticle cutters — and all of it comes in an intricately-designed carrying case for easy travel. The case also pops open with a push of a button, making it easy to manage with wet nail polish.

52 This Powerful Hand Blender That Can Even Crush Ice Chefman Immersion Stick Blender $24 Amazon See On Amazon This powerful stick blender is one useful kitchen tool to have — not only does it let you puree foods for things like soups right in the pan, it also is powerful enough to crush ice to make smoothies. It's long enough to reach right into pitchers (perfect for margaritas), easily disassembles to clean, and works with one push of a button. It's also fitted with a blade guard to prevent splatter.

53 The Cheese Markers That Will Up Your Party Game Royal Casa Cheese Markers Set $16 Amazon See On Amazon Entertaining and cheese — two of life's greatest joys, in my opinion. These Royal Casa markers allow your favorite host or hostess display their cheese in style. It comes with five natural slate cheese markers that are sturdy enough to stick upright, two chalk markers, and a carrying bag. Basically, it'll make your cheese platter look like a Pinterest post, and the markers are easy to clean with a damp cloth.

54 This USB-Rechargeable Blender For Nutrition On The Go WENFENG USB Rechargeable Blender Cup $17 Amazon See On Amazon For that person who always skips breakfast because they never have time, there's this rechargeable blender cup. Because it's wireless and charges using any USB port, it's a great way to get your fruits and veggies in on-the-go. Six blades effortlessly make protein shakes, juices, and smoothies — all you need to do is throw in the ingredients, blend, and go. It even comes with a bonus sponge brush for quick cleaning. Major bonus: because it comes with the USB port, you can actually charge your phone with this blender.

55 These Huge, Fizzy Bath Bombs Smell Like Heaven (But They're Not Overpowering) Oliver Rocket Bath Bomb Set (Set of 6) $19 Amazon See On Amazon These extra large, extra fizzy, and extra fragrant bath bombs are handmade in the USA and use quality ingredients. Kosher sea salt exfoliates dead skin, coconut oil and shea butter nourish and moisturize, and calming fragrances make your whole bathroom smell like lavender, cucumber melon, or moonlight rose. "These things smell heavenly," one reviewer comments. "The scent isn't overpowering like a lot of the lush products, but it's there, and it stays on your skin long after you've showered and gone on with your day."

56 This Super Cute USB Desk Lamp That Holds Your Pens iEGrow Flexible USB Touch Desk Lamp $13 Amazon See On Amazon This adorable little desk lamp holds your pens, provides eye-friendly LED light, and makes for a sleek desk decoration. It's powered via USB and has a touch dimmer with three different levels. It's even got a flexible neck so you can point the lamp any which way to reduce shadows, minimize eye strain, and work as efficiently as possible.

58 This L-Shaped Pillow That Makes For One Comfortable Sleep DMI Hugg-A-Pillow $18 Amazon See On Amazon This strange but comfortable Hugg-A-Pillow challenges the conventional pillow with its L-shaped design, and reviewers think they're definitely on to something: "I am so happy and pain-free I still think I am dreaming. If you looked in my closet you would see a dozen or so pillows I have bought to relieve my neck and shoulder pain. This pillow is the best thing ever." It holds its shape and contours to your body no matter what position, and it's especially great for side sleepers, stomach sleepers, and people who love to hug their pillow at night. It's also hypoallergenic and it has a machine-washable cover.

59 These Battery Operated LED Candles For All The Ambiance Without Any Of The Worry Comenzar Flameless Candles (Set of 3) $23 Amazon See On Amazon They'll never melt, they'll never burn you, and they'll never be a fire hazard. These flameless candles are battery-operated and come with a remote control so you can get the ambiance of candles without the risk. They're even made from real wax and have a realistic flickering effect, so according to reviewers, "they look and feel like real candles." You can even set them to timers to preserve battery life, or dim the LEDs for a more subtle touch.

60 This Awesome Cube That Helps Relieve Stress Aluminum Alloy Infinity Magic Cube $18 Amazon See On Amazon Loved ones dealing with stress or anxiety will love JoyNet’s infinity magic cube made from aluminum alloy. Just 20 millimeters thick when flat, this portable cube transforms in the palm of your hand for an easy relaxation tactic. One reviewer said: “I find that this helps calm my anxiety and restlessness better than the fidget cube with many different sensory sides and more than the spinners.”

61 This Sleek Way To Travel With All Your Cords And Chargers Brouk & Co. Travel Cord Roll $15 Amazon See On Amazon Until the invention of the universal charger, most of us are stuck carrying around tons of plugs to fit all our different devices. This Brouk & Co. travel cord roll holds up to eight cords, two plugs, and a few small knick-knacks like headphones. Then it rolls up and fastens with its convenient outer strap to keep everything safe, tangle-free, and organized while you're on the move. It comes in nine eye-catching colors, and they're all made from attractive vegan leather.

62 This Organic Gift For The Lip Balm Addict In Your Life Beauty by Earth Organic Lip Balm Set $24 Amazon See On Amazon The Beauty by Earth set is an incredible gift for the lip balm addict. It's stuffed with 12 different flavors (like peppermint, honey, vanilla, green tea, and acai berry), and all the ingredients are USDA-certified organic and totally non-toxic. It's also made with great ingredients like beeswax to block out environmental pollutant, and shea butter and organic coconut oil to give you the softest lips in the coldest weather.

63 This Adapter That Turns Any Audio System Into A Bluetooth Device Portable Bluetooth Receiver $15 Amazon See On Amazon This adapter plugs into audio systems that don't have Bluetooth capabilities and allows them to work via Bluetooth with your phone or computer. It works with any car or home stereo system or speakers using a 3.5-millimeter plug.

64 This Revolutionary Self-Help Book For Someone Who's Tired Of The B.S. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck $9 Amazon See On Amazon In this straightforward self-help book unlike any other, blogger Mark Manson cuts through the sugarcoated positivity movement and tells it like it is: "sh*t is f**ked and we have to live with it." It's a healthy dose of real-talk that teaches you an important lesson: you need to accept things before you can adequately change them. That being said, it's not without optimism. Manson gets his message across using academic research and well-timed poop jokes, and by the end, you'll have the motivation you need to choose your battles and actually make a difference in your own life.

67 This Adorable Elephant With A Water-Draining Trunk Agile-Shop Draining Elephant Cup $9 Amazon See On Amazon This adorable elephant cup has a trunk that drains any excess water straight into the sink. It's great for sponges, cutlery, toothbrushes, or even potted plants, and it comes in five different colors to match any decor. People also say it's easy to clean because it's made of durable and non-toxic plastic and the soapy water drains right out.

68 This Motion-Sensor LED Night Light With Warm Or Cool Light Coidak Motion Sensor LED Night Light $10 Amazon See On Amazon This isn't your average night light. For one, it's got a motion sensor, and for another, it can switch from a cool white light to a warm white light with the push of a button. It's also got an adjustable auto-off timer that you can set to 15, 30, or 60 seconds, and it comes with no-residue adhesive tape that you can use to install it anywhere. It's great for staircases, hallways, and near the bed so when you get up to go to the bathroom, you don't disturb anyone sleeping in your bed.

70 The Sink Caddy For Anyone Who Wants Their Kitchen More Organized simplehuman Sink Caddy $17 Amazon See On Amazon This sink caddy is made of sturdy, rust-proof stainless steel and has quite a few features for a more organized sink — a pop-out silicone brush holder to hold and drain brushes of any size, a sanitary space to hold and ventilate sponges (and help prolong their life), and a wire ledge hanger with suction cups for a secure fit. This will elevate doing dishes just enough to make it more bearable.

71 This Healthy Staple For Anyone's Beauty Routine Leven Rose Jojoba Oil $13 Amazon See On Amazon Because it's packed with nutrients and antioxidants, this Leven Rose jojoba oil works wonders on your hair, skin, or nails — especially for those who are often sensitive to additives in beauty products. It's got anti-inflammatory and acne-treating properties for a glowing complexion, it protects strands from heat or split ends, and it softens cuticles and helps to strengthen nails after gel or acrylic treatments. It comes in a dark amber bottle with a quality dropper for easy application, and nearly 7,000 reviewers can't stop raving about the quality and healing abilities.

72 This Flexible Silicone Water Bottle That Rolls Up When It's Empty ValourGo Collapsible Water Bottle $13 Amazon See On Amazon The worst part about staying hydrated (besides having to use the bathroom in five-minute intervals) is lugging an empty water bottle around afterward. The ValourGo water bottle has a flexible unbreakable silicone body that rolls up once the water's gone. It's made from BPA-free food-grade materials, and the lid even has a cover and a leak-proof squeeze valve to keep everything else in your bag dry.

73 This Vegetable Spiralizer With Four Interchangeable Blades For All Types Of Zoodles CaCaCook Vegetable Spiralizer $24 Amazon See On Amazon This vegetable spiralizer isn't your average zoodle maker. It comes with four interchangeable blades to make vegetable noodles in the shape of spaghetti, fettuccini, linguine, or ribbons, and it uses a durable crank for effortless grinding. The whole thing detaches so you can put it in the dishwasher and store it without hassle, and it's strong enough for apples, potatoes, cabbages, and onions, too. Basically, it's a must-have for people who eat gluten-free, vegan, Paleo, or just want to incorporate more fresh vegetables into their meals.

74 An Easy-To-Use Toothbrush That Lasts For Two Weeks On One Charge Philips Sonicare Essence Rechargeable Toothbrush, $25 Amazon See On Amazon This rechargeable toothbrush comes at a great price and lasts a whole two weeks between charges. It uses sonic technology and dynamic fluid action to clean between teeth and along the gum line, and even has a two-minute timer that reminds you how long you should be brushing. An angled neck, soft contoured bristles, and easy-grip handle makes it easy to maneuver and get those hard-to-reach spots while brushing.

75 This Interesting Wrist Rest For People Who Use Their Computers All Day CamRom Mouse Wrist Rest $12 Amazon See On Amazon The person who spends all day at a computer will seriously appreciate this CamRom mouse wrist rest. Inside, it's got quality firmament memory foam to pad and support, while four ball bearings allow you to move your wrist at will. Outside, there's a breathable slow rebound memory cotton material and a non-slip bottom to keep it where it should be. It also keeps your wrist at a comfortable height when you're on the computer all day.

76 This Indoor Herb Garden Kit That Comes With Everything You Need Nature’s Blossom's Herb Garden Starter Kit $25 Amazon See On Amazon The herb garden starter kit gives you everything you need to grow your own fresh thyme, basil, cilantro, parsley, and sage indoors. The growing pots are biodegradable, the soil pellets are made with a unique mixture of coir, and the plant markers are adorable. One reviewer even says, “The instructions were easy to follow for someone who has never ever planted a single thing in her life, and I'm already seeing a couple of sprouts after only a week and a half.”

77 This Plug That Allows You To Charge And Use Your Electronics In 150+ Countries Joomfeen Travel Adapter $13 Amazon See On Amazon For the world traveler, there's this genius adapter plug. It allows for charging and plugging in electronics (and of course, hot tools) for over 150 countries worldwide using its universal sockets and sliding interchangeable plugs. Each one also has three USB ports and a built-in safety fuse, and it comes in your choice of four colors.

79 These Inspiring (But Definitely Unique) Affirmation Cards Affirmators! Affirmation Cards $14 Amazon See On Amazon Written by comedian Suzi Barrett, these Affirmators! affirmation cards provide inspirational but not cheesy quotes alongside adorable illustrations. People call them “Well done, fun, thoughtful,” and the set of 50makes a great addition to anyone’s work desk or bedside table.

80 A Magnetic Cell Phone Holder That Won't Drop Their Phone WizGear Magnetic Mount (2-Pack) $9 Amazon See On Amazon This cell phone holder is actually two air vent mounts that stay in place with a sturdy rubber base and use magnets to securely hold on to any phone. It's easy to take your phone on and off the holder with one hand, and the strong magnet means your phone will actually stay where you want it.

81 This Reliable Portable Charger Is The Size Of A Lipstick Tube Jackery Mini Portable Charger $11 Amazon See On Amazon It's only the size of a lipstick tube, but this Jackery portable charger provides you with 3350mAh of power for a full charge and a half on your devices. It can be used with pretty much all phones and tablets, it has a sleek protective aluminum casing, and it has a charging bar so you know how much juice is left. It's also protected from over-heating and over-charging for the safety of you and your devices.

82 This Smart Plug You Can Control With Most Devices Smart Plug $20 Amazon See On Amazon Plug this smart plug into any outlet and you'll be able to control whatever you plug into it with your smartphone, Alexa, or Google Assistant. You can even set it to automatically turn on and off at pre-set times of the day — which is perfect if you like to leave your lights on while you're away.

83 This Tangle-Free Earphone Case That Makes For A Great Stocking Stuffer Budley Tangle-Free Earphone Case $10 Amazon See On Amazon This tangle-free storage solution is called Budley, and it's a simple way to ensure that your headphones and power cords stay crease-free and in great condition. Simply insert the buds or power plug into the center and wrap around the Budley like a yo-yo. It fits in your pocket or purse, comes in multiple colors, and is made from silicone that's durable and easy to clean. The best stocking stuffer ever, anyone?

84 This Detangling Brush Is A "Must Have" For Thick, Curly, Or Easily-Knotted Hair Crave Detangling Brush $10 Amazon See On Amazon The Crave detangling brush has been called a "must have" for curly, thick, or easily-knotted hair, whether you're a kid or an adult. It uses unique cone-shaped plastic bristles that separate the hair sideways instead of down, which untangles without pain, snagging, or breakage. It's fit for both wet or dry use, and it even smooths the cuticle, improving shine and manageability.

85 This Genius Key Chain So You've Always Got An iPhone Charger On You Avantree iPhone Keychain Charger $15 Amazon See On Amazon Gift this one to the person whose phone is always dead with no charger to be found. This Apple MFI-certified keychain looks a little like a lighter and flips open to provide you with an iPhone 6/7/8 adapter and a USB. From there, all you need to do is find a laptop or USB plug. Because it clips right onto your keys, you'll always have it, and reviewers love it because it's durable and surprisingly fast.

86 This Phone Case That Triples As A Wallet And Stand ZVE iPhone Wallet Case $15 Amazon See On Amazon Store your cash and cards while propping up your phone with this case and stand. It’s made from durable leather and has a classy rose gold coloring with cutouts for your camera and speaker. The raised edges even help to protect your phone, and the stand can be used in portrait or landscape.

87 This Speaker Is Resistant To Dust And Water, And It's Got A Suction Cup For Shower Use VicTsing Shower Speaker $22 Amazon See On Amazon With a wireless Bluetooth connection, suction cup, and full range output, this VicTsing speaker lets you listen to your get-pumped playlist during your morning shower. It's also shock-proof and resistant to dust and water, so you can bring it on your camping trips, bike rides, and commutes. The aluminum alloy hook lets you hang it just about anywhere, and it's even got a built-in mic for hands-free calls.

88 This Weird Tray That Defrosts Frozen Food Without Heat Or Power VonShef Defrosting Tray $16 Amazon See On Amazon This strange but effective defrosting tray seriously speeds up the time it takes to thaw frozen food. It works on all kinds of meat without any chemicals, pre-heating, hot water, or electricity. Frankly, reviewers have no idea how it works, but they're really glad it does: "From fully frozen to ready to cook lamb in about 35 minutes. Absolutely love this product." It takes most items from 30-60 minutes, and things like hamburgers and hot dogs take much less time.

89 This Key Organizer For The Person Who Needs A Little Minimalism In Their Life AmazinGizmo Folding Key Holder & Organizer $16 Amazon See On Amazon This one's for the friend or family member who has an obnoxious amount of keys. The compact folding key holder and organizer holds a number of keys and multi-tools in a flat design that fits effortlessly in your pocket. It's made with premium stainless steel and carbon fiber so it won't loosen or break, and it even comes with a mini screwdriver and six stainless steel bolts.

91 This Incredibly Smart Way To Pack A Suitcase BAGAIL Packing Cubes $20 Amazon See On Amazon Rather than throwing all your clothes and toiletries into one lumpy pile that you'll have to dig through later, you could just organize your suitcase the smart way. BAGAIL packing cubes fit effortlessly into your bag and split things up into distinct categories, so you can take them out as you need them. Each has a durable zipper and a breathable mesh top that you can see through, so you know what you're reaching for. They also come in a ton of different colors, and have four sizes per set.

92 This Easy Way To Pack Your Water With Flavor And Nutrients Hydracy Fruit Infuser Water Bottle $15 Amazon See On Amazon Using its full-length infuser basket, this Hydracy bottle packs your water with flavor and nutrients to the last drop — pack it with fruit to make drinking water a little more tolerable. It comes with a sweat-proof insulator cover (which means no condensation) and a leak-proof flip top (which means no spilling!) and even has a complimentary recipe book. Everything is BPA-free and takes only seconds to clean.

93 This Brush That Straightens Your Hair (But Won't Burn You) Hair Straightening Brush $20 Amazon See On Amazon Rather than clamping hair between two plates, this hair straightening brush reaches between the strands to straighten them from every angle — and save you a step, because it lets you detangle while you straighten. It has a temperature range of between 176 and 446 degrees, so it's safe for all hair types.

94 These Toe Separators That Help With Foot Pain And Proper Alignment ToePal Toe Separators $16 Amazon See On Amazon These ToePal toe separators stretch your feet and make the necessary space for proper alignment, helping to ease pain and even correct bunions or crooked toes. They’re made from medical grade gel that’s comfortable and easy to wash, and since one size fits most, hundreds of buyers are happy: “They have helped my feet so much...I love them.”

96 This Completely Different Take On The 'Five-Second Rule' 5 Second Rule Game $19 Amazon See On Amazon This game comes with everything they'll need to have a blast — all they need to bring are three or more players. It works likes this: someone draws a card with a topic listed on it, the timer is flipped, and everyone has only five seconds to name three things that fall under that topic. There's not much to it, but it's still loads of fun. "Even people who aren't into games enjoyed playing," says one reviewer.

97 These Non-Stick Mats That Wipe Clean, No Matter What You’re Baking Silicone Baking Mat Sheets (Set of 2) $15 Amazon See On Amazon Designed to provide you with even heat distribution no matter what you’re cooking, these silicone baking mats are awesome for cookies, crispy vegetables, potatoes, or even toffee. They’re also so non-stick, there’s no need to grease them at all — food just slides off when you’re done baking it, which means easy clean-up and no stuck on messes. All you have to do is wipe them with soap and water, and they’re ready for next time.