99 Smart Gifts Under $25 For People When You Don't Know What To Give

One of the hardest parts of buying smart gifts on Amazon often starts before you open up your browser — it's brainstorming exactly what to get for all the people in your life. Sure, you might think your ideas are creative at first, but then you realize you ended up buying your sister-in-law socks for three years in a row.

Of course, the other tricky part is finding unique products you can actually afford. Luckily, for everybody out there who has trouble coming up with unique gifts that won't break the bank, Amazon's most genius gifts come in at $25 (and often well under that). They span all categories — think home, beauty, wellness, tech, kitchen, and organizational products — which means you can definitely find something for anyone you need to buy a gift for.

And the best part isn't even that all the gifts have been compiled into one simple slideshow — it's that these products are great for people of all ages. Whether you're buying gifts for grandparents, significant others, siblings, or even distant cousins, Amazon has awesome products that'll please even the pickiest gift-receivers.

Get ready to check everyone off your list: these are the smartest products on Amazon that come in at under-$25.

1 The Screen Magnifier That Makes It Easy To Watch Movies On Your Phone HoFire Smartphone Screen Magnifier $10 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're watching a movie on a plane or just want to view a Youtube video a little more closely, the HoFire smartphone screen magnifier helps reduce the strain on your eyes and is compatible with any type of smartphone. This magnifier works like a projector and magnifies your phone screen up to four times its original size, and there are no batteries required.

2 A Beverage Flask That Works As A Tea Infuser, Thermos, Sport Bottle, And More Teabloom Beverage Flask $25 Amazon See on Amazon Not only can it infuse tea, but the Teabloom beverage flask can also work as a coffee thermos, cold brew coffee maker, fruit water infuser, or just as a regular water bottle. The stainless steel two-way filter won't rust or corrode over time, and the holes are only .5 millimeters wide, so your beverage stays free from any stray leaves or seeds. Able to hold up to 15 ounces of water, this flask is 100 percent BPA-free — as well as resistant to stains and odors.

3 The Massage Ball That Helps Improve Your Blood Circulation ZONGS Massage Ball $7 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike other massagers, the ZONGS massage ball can roll a full 360-degrees to help soothe sore muscles and improve blood circulation along the way. You can use this massager all over your body (including your neck, shoulders, legs, and feet), and you can use it with body lotion and essential oils to help relax you.

4 A USB Car Charger With Five Intelligent Ports RapidX Car Charger $25 Amazon See on Amazon With five intelligent USB ports that detect the quickest charging speed that your device can handle, the RapidX car charger works up to twice as fast as a regular USB charger, and delivers up to 2.4 amps per port. This charger is compatible with vehicle outlets as well as cigarette lighters, and since the cable is 5 feet long, you can easily use it all the way in the back seat.

6 A Gym Bag With A Separate Compartment For Your Shoes MIER Sports Gym Bag $20 Amazon See on Amazon Rather than letting your dirty shoes scuff up your clothes, the MIER sports gym bag has a separate built-in compartment for your shoes — in addition to its 20-inch main compartment. Made from durable nylon, this gym bag has multiple compartments to keep your belongings organized, and is available in both black and pink.

10 A Cutting Board With Seven Color-Coded Cutting Mats Seville Classics Bamboo Cutting Board $21 Amazon See on Amazon Made from durable bamboo that's also resistant to mold and bacteria growth, the Seville Classics bamboo cutting board comes with seven color-coded mats that you can use to help prevent any cross-contamination while preparing meals. The mats are completely BPA-free and can be stored inside the cutting board when not being used (which is great for saving space), and the non-slip silicone feet ensure the board stays put while you're cooking. The board makes a great cheese plate, too.

11 The Convenient Gadget That Keeps Your Coffee Mug Warm Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer $11 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of letting your coffee, tea, hot chocolate, or any other beverage get warm — try using the Mr. Coffee mug warmer. This handy gadget has a long power cord so that it's easy to use in your office or home, and the indicator light lets you know when it's heated and ready to hold your coffee. One Amazon reviewer even raved that she uses it for her 24-ounce pot of tea and that "it stays quite hot to where I have to let it cool a bit before I can drink it."

13 The Face Brush That Can Massage And Exfoliate Your Skin SKYLAB Dual-Sided Face Brush $19 Amazon See on Amazon There are two sides to the SKYLAB dual-sided face brush: one with a rounded silicone pad that's great for massaging in creams and lotions, and another side with a large brush head made for exfoliating away dead skin cells. The non-slip ergonomic handle is designed to feel comfortable in your hand, and the silicone pad can be used all over your cheeks, forehead, and chin for a soothing massage.

15 The Travel Toiletry Bag With Double-Sewn Seams For Added Durability Boacay Hanging Toiletry Bag $19 Amazon See on Amazon With 16 vertical leak-proof pockets as well as two large zippered pockets and a mesh compartment, the Boacay hanging toiletry bag makes it easy to keep your belongings organized even when traveling. All the handles and seams on this bag are double-sewn for added strength and durability — and since it comes with a hook, you can easily store it in any closet or off any shower rod.

16 An Adjustable Lap Desk That Can Work Anywhere Adjustable Lap Desk $20 Amazon See on Amazon This innovative lap desk can adjust to eight different angles, so nobody will have to crane their neck to get work done — even if you're working in a car or on a bed. It has two cotton pads that comfortable adjust to any lap, and has a ridge to prevent any laptop from sliding off.

17 The Salad Chopper With A Curved Blade For Easy Slicing Silchef Salad Chopper Knife $15 Amazon See on Amazon Even though it's marketed for salad, the Silchef salad chopper knife can also be used for herbs, spices, or any other ingredients you want minced. The stainless steel blade in this chopper is super-durable as well as resistant to rust, and since the handle is ergonomically-designed, it's easy to control the rocking motion of this chopper — and your hands will be protected.

18 A Balance Board Made From High-Quality Wood That Improves Your Core Strength Sportneer Balance Board $23 Amazon See on Amazon Made from high-quality wood with a no-skid surface to keep your feet firmly planted at all times, the Sportneer balance board can rotate up to 360-degrees and supports up to a 20-degree inclination angle. This balance board is great for targeting sedentary muscles, so that your core strength and posture improve over time. It also even helps coordination and balance.

19 The Massage Pillow That Vibrates To Soothe Tired Muscles HealthmateForever Vibrating Massage Pillow $20 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is it filled with soft foam, but the HealthmateForever vibrating massage pillow is also pressure-activated and will vibrate when pressed. There are two speeds to choose from when kicking back to relax — and to turn it off all you have to do is remove yourself from the pillow. There are no cords or controllers, and each pillow is powered by two D batteries.

20 A Makeup Palette Organizer Made From Crystalline Acrylic byAlegory Acrylic Makeup Palette Organizer $23 Amazon See on Amazon Since the dividers are removable, the byAlegory acrylic makeup palette organizer can fit palettes of practically any shape or size — and the crystalline acrylic construction looks classy perched on top of any vanity. Able to hold 10 individual palettes or more, many Amazon reviewers noted how solid and durable the organizer is, with one even raving that "this is a lot heavier and more sturdy than I expected!"

21 The Electric Hot Pot That Can Hold Up To 4 Cups Of Rice DASH Express Electric Hot Pot $20 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're cooking rice, boiling water, or heating up soup, the DASH express electric hot pot is right up your alley. This hot pot can hold up to 1.2 liters or 4 cups of rice, and is great for any dorm, office, or small kitchen. The control dial lets you adjust how hot this pot gets, and the indicator light helps prevent you from overcooking your food.

22 The Wine Glass That Can Hold Half Of A Bottle Of Wine BruMate Insulated Wine Glass $20 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is it made from durable and shatter-resistant stainless steel, but the BruMate insulated wine glass can also hold around half of a bottle of wine — and will keep your cold beverages cold for up to six hours, whereas your hot drinks will stay hot for up to three. The splash-proof lid helps contain messes, and each glass can hold up to 14 ounces of liquid.

23 A Face Mask That Uses Iron Particles To Create Micro-Currents In Your Skin AL'IVER Magnetic Face Mask $18 Amazon See on Amazon Made with vitamin-rich mud from the Dead Sea, the AL'IVER magnetic face mask has 24 types of nourishing minerals that detoxify your pores — plus, the added iron particles create a micro-current in your skin which helps with blood circulation. There's also lavender and chamomile extract in this mask to help soothe and hydrate irritated skin, and one Amazon reviewer even raved that it makes her face feel "super-soft."

24 The Gadget That Flosses Your Teeth Using A Powerful Stream Of Water TEC.BEAN Water Flosser $25 Amazon See on Amazon It's easy to wind up with bloody gums if you're using string floss, which is why the TEC.BEAN water flosser has a powerful irrigator that works to remove bacteria and food debris buried between your teeth and below the gum line. There are four modes to choose from when determining how powerful the water stream is (normal, soft, pulse, and point), and the nozzle also rotates 360-degrees, so you can get every last nook and cranny in your mouth.

25 A Spoon Rest That Can Grate Herbs And Vegetables KITCHENDAO Spoon Rest $15 Amazon See on Amazon Sure you can use it as a spoon rest, but the KITCHENDAO spoon rest also has a grater area where you can grate ginger, garlic, onions, spices, and more — plus, the built-in herb stripper has four differently-sized holes that work with rosemary, thyme, oregano, and more. The ceramic construction is BPA-free as well as heat-resistant, and it won't absorb any unwanted smells either.

27 The Beauty Wand That Uses Sonic Waves To Exfoliate Away Dead Skin Noxzema Sonic Beauty Wand $10 Amazon See on Amazon Not only can you use it to remove unwanted peach fuzz from your face and body, but the Noxzema sonic beauty wand can also produce sonic waves that make exfoliating away dead skin cells a breeze. Each wand comes with one included blade and an AAA battery, and one Amazon reviewer even noted: "my skin is remarkably soft and smooth after I use this."

28 A Strainer That Can Also Work AS A Regular Bowl CHICHIC Kitchen Strainer $9 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're straining pasta or mixing batter, the CHICHIC kitchen strainer is right up your alley. The space-saving design allows the bowl and colander to nest inside of each other when not in use, and they separate when you need to use each one. The plastic construction is durable as well as BPA-free, and the sturdy base keeps this strainer stable on any countertop.

29 The Microwaveable Heating Wrap Stuffed With Flax Seeds Sunny Bay Microwaveable Heating Wrap $25 Amazon See on Amazon Stuffed with natural flax seeds that can retain heat for up to 30 minutes, the Sunny Bay microwaveable heating wrap is covered in soft, plush fleece that feels comfortable no matter where you put it. You can also chill this wrap in the freezer to cool down after a hot day or for some cool therapy.

30 A Bluetooth Phone Kit For Your Car That Helps Reduce Background Noise TaoTronics Bluetooth Car Kit $24 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike other Bluetooth kits, the TaoTronics Bluetooth car kit can be mounted using the magnetic base, the included 3M adhesive tape, or even with the integrated air vent clip. You can connect up to two Bluetooth devices to this kit so you can stream music or receive calls from either phone, and the built-in noise cancellation technology helps reduce background noise so your calls sound noticeably clearer.

31 The Microwave Sandwich Maker That Works On Burgers, Steaks, Fish, And More Maconee Official Microwave Sandwich Maker $23 Amazon See on Amazon Sure you could make a delicious, crispy grilled cheese in the microwave using the Maconee Official microwave sandwich maker — but you can also use it to grill burgers, steak, vegetables, chicken, and more. Made from platinum silicone with non-stick aluminum plates, it only takes about five minutes for this sandwich maker to cook you a delicious sandwich, and since all parts are dishwasher-safe, clean-up is also a breeze.

33 The Portable Hammock That Can Support Up To 400 Pounds Forbidden Road Portable Hammock $12 Amazon See on Amazon Able to support up to two people or 400 pounds, the Forbidden Road portable hammock is made from super-durable nylon that's also soft to the touch so you can comfortably sleep. This hammock is also incredibly portable since it weighs less than 1 pound — and when you're ready to pack up, it'll fold down completely into the attached drawstring bag for compact storage.

35 The Cable Organizer That's Weighted To Keep Your Cables Secure Envisioned Heavy Cable Organizer $16 Amazon See on Amazon Weighing in at over 1/2 of a pound, the Envisioned heavy cable organizer will not pop up when you try to remove the cables, and the non-slip base prevents it from sliding all over your tables and countertops. Made from food-grade silicone, this cable organizer works with both small and large cables (including Apple's lightning cables as well as network cables), and each organizer can hold up to seven cables.

36 An External Battery That Can Charge Your iPhone 7 Up To 3.6 Times Ainope External Battery Pack $25 Amazon See on Amazon Not only can it charge your iPhone 7 over three times, but the Ainope external battery pack is also lightweight and compact enough that it can easily fit into your pocket. The LCD power display lets you know how much juice is available down to the last percentage, and unlike other battery packs, this one will also detect the optimal charging speed for your device.

37 The Serving Bowl With A Bottom Dish For Discarded Shells And More Joseph Joseph Pistachio Bowl $16 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're eating nuts, shellfish, edamame, olives, or anything else with a shell or pit, this handy bowl makes getting rid of them both convenient and easy. The large bottom dish lets you store away your shells where they're not easily visible, and both dishes detach from each other so you can use them separately if needed.

38 A Camping Lantern That Charges Using The Power Of The Sun SUAOKI LED Camping Tent Lantern $19 Amazon See on Amazon Able to fully charge in just 3.5 hours using only the sun, the SUAOKI LED camping tent lantern has three different lighting modes to choose from: high, low, or SOS. This lamp is extremely portable because it can fold to save you space when being transported, and the smart protection chip helps prevent it from overheating as well as overcharging.

40 A Defrosting Tray With A Built-In Basket That Catches Dripping Water Delicious Kitchen Defrosting Tray $20 Amazon See on Amazon Without using any electricity, chemicals, or heat sources, the Delicious Kitchen defrosting tray will quickly thaw beef, chicken, pork, fish, and other frozen foods within 45 minutes (depending on how thick the meat is). There's also a built-in tray that catches any water that results from thawing, and the tray is made from durable aluminum enamel that's completely dishwasher-safe.

42 A Set Of Exercise Equipment That Gets Your Core Fired Up Borchent Home Abdominal Fitness Set, $19, $19 Amazon See on Amazon Not only do the sliding foot pads add some variety to your planks and ab workouts, but the resistance bands in the Borchent home abdominal fitness set even let you strengthen your arms and legs in addition to your core. This fitness set is low-impact so that your knees and joints are less likely to become sore, and the sliding discs work on most surfaces (including both carpets and floors.)

43 The Adjustable Lights That Help You Take The Perfect Selfie UBeesize Selfie Ring Light $19 Amazon See on Amazon Great for taking photos in the dark as well as illuminating your selfies, the UBessize selfie ring light has an adjustable gooseneck arm that can rotate 360-degrees so you can get the best light for every shot. Unlike other personal lights, this one has 10 different brightness to choose from, and the phone mount is compatible with any smartphone up to 3.6 inches wide.

44 A Pack Of Silicone Molds That Let You Make Ice Balls For Whiskey Cuzzina Ice Ball Maker (2 Pack) $16 Amazon See on Amazon Of course you can use it for whiskey, but you can also use ice made with the Cuzzina ice ball maker in your cocktails, punch bowls, or even pitchers. Each durable, silicone mold creates a 2.5-inch ball that melts more slowly than regular square cubes, and the molds also have a flat base that helps prevent them from spelling in your freezer.

46 A Derma Roller With Needles Made From Titanium Sdara Skincare Derma Roller $20 Amazon See on Amazon Great for getting rid of any dead skin cells, improving skin's texture, and helping moisturizers to sink in better, the Sdara Skincare derma roller helps to brighten your complexion and leave your skin with a healthy glow. The needles on this roller are .25 millimeters long — which is the optimal length for exfoliating — and you only need to use it once a week for noticeable results.

47 The Knife Sharpener That Works On All Types Of Blades SunrisePro Knife Sharpener $14 Amazon See on Amazon All it takes is three swipes for the SunrisePro knife sharpener to restore your dull blades back to their original edge, and the non-slip suction base ensures that it stays put while in use. This sharpener is designed to work with blades of all kinds including serrated and pocket knives, and it has a safety handle, too.

49 The Cold Brew Coffee Maker That Makes Up To 1 Quart Of Coffee Kitchen Sophisticate Cold Brew Coffee Maker $19 Amazon See on Amazon Not only will the generous 1-quart capacity mean you'll be able to drink coffee all day, but the Kitchen Superior cold brew coffee maker also helps reduce the acidity in your coffee so that the flavors are smooth and silky. The thick glass paired with the rust-proof stainless steel base gives this coffee maker an elegant look that looks great in any kitchen — and you can even use it to make lattes, espresso, tea, sangrias, fruit-infused water, and more.

53 The Night Light With A Built-In Smart Motion Sensor Sensky Motion Night Light $15 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike other night lights, the Sensky motion night light has a built-in motion sensor so that it only turns on when someone is in the room, which saves you money on utilities in the long-run. There's also a light sensor that prevents this light from turning on in the daytime, and it even has a flashlight mode so you can use it in emergencies.

55 The Convenient Light That Attaches To The Top Of Your Pen Streamlight Pen Light $22 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're writing in the dark or simply looking for a thin flashlight, the Streamlight pen light is right up your alley. This light has a flexible cap on the end of its adjustable neck that allows you to attach it to pens and pencils, and the LED bulb is both abrasion-resistant and has a lifetime of 100,000 hours.

57 The Tongs That You Can Also Scoop With Lehunsbro Kitchen Scoop Tongs $10 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike traditional tongs, the Lehunsbro kitchen scoop tongs have a durable silicone webbing between the prongs, which allows this handy tool to also work as a spatula or slotted spoon. These tongs are also completely BPA-free, and the silicone is non-stick as well as heat-resistant.

58 A Treatment For Your Nails That Helps Strengthen Them Using Plant Stem Cells Julep Oxygen Nail Treatment $18 Amazon See on Amazon The plant stem cells used in the Julep oxygen nail treatment help strengthen your nails along with a combination of natural antioxidants and keratin, and the formula is free from any formaldehydes, toluene, or camphor. This treatment also has a protective UV filter against the sun's rays, and the sheer, subtle hint of color looks great with any outfit.

59 The Heated Comb With 20 Different Heat Settings Andis Heated Press Comb $17 Amazon See on Amazon Able to heat up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit in just 30 seconds, the Andis heated press comb features 20 different heat settings — and it's made specifically for thicker or natural hair textures. There's also a swivel cord for added convenience, and this comb even helps reduce frizz while leaving your hair looking smooth and shiny.

62 A Clay Mask Set Made With 100 Percent Pure Bentonite Clay Aztec Secret Premium Mask Set $25 Amazon See on Amazon Made with 100 percent pure bentonite clay that's great for absorbing toxins from your pores, the Aztec Secret premium mask set comes with a hand-spun bamboo bowl, organic apple cider vinegar, a premium mask brush, as well as a high-quality tote bag. All you have to do is mix the clay and apple cider vinegar together to get a deep clean into your pores, and there are also no metal parts to ensure that the clay isn't tarnished in the mixing process.

63 The Sesame Seasoning That Works Great On Bagels, Toast, And More Trader Joe's Everything But Bagel Sesame Seasoning $7 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're looking for something extra to add into your stir fry or trying to dress up a plain bagel, this Trader Joe's seasoning is the answer you've been searching for. There are no carbohydrates or added sugars in this blend of sesame seeds, salt, minced garlic, minced onion, poppy, and black sesame seeds — and many Amazon reviewers noted how great it tastes on breakfast foods like avocados, eggs, or bacon.

65 The Earbud Case That Prevents Any Inconvenient Tangles Digital Innovations Earbud Case $10 Amazon See on Amazon Able to handle cables up to 48 inches long, the Digital Innovations earbud case is conveniently small — yet still able to keep your headphones safe inside its durable silicone enclosure. This case wraps your earbud cables to prevent any accidental tangling, and its anti-static treatment repels any lint or dust that may come into contact with it.

66 A Travel Electric Kettle That's Collapsible For Easy Packing Gourmia Travel Electric Kettle $20 Amazon See on Amazon Able to boil up to .8 liters of water in under five minutes, the Gourmia travel electric kettle is lightweight and made with food-grade silicone that's both durable and heat-resistant. This travel kettle also has boil-dry protection to keep it from overheating if the water runs out, and since it's collapsible, you can easily fit it into your camping gear.

67 The USB Hub With A Built-In Surge Protector Alxum USB Hub $8 Amazon See on Amazon There are four USB ports on the Alxum USB hub, which makes it perfect for computers or laptops with limited USB access. Unlike most USB hubs, this one has a built-in surge protector to keep your devices safe, and each port supports high-, full-, and low-speed downloads. One Amazon reviewer even noted: "There are plenty of USB hubs out there, but I like how this one has a decently long cable so I can keep my laptop elevated."

69 The Reusable Hand Warmer With Three Different Temperature Settings Fourheart Rechargeable Hand Warmer $25 Amazon See on Amazon Not only are there three different temperature settings to choose from (107, 118, and 131 degrees Fahrenheit), but the Fourheart rechargeable hand warmer can also double as an external battery and charge your smartphone as well. Made from aircraft-grade aluminum and ABS material, this hand warmer is shock-proof and anti-scald — and is able to warm up your hands in just three seconds.

70 An Exfoliating Loofah That Can Easily Reach Those Difficult Spots SoapSleeve Exfoliating Loofah Sponge $24 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of straining to reach the middle of your back, try the 3.5-foot long SoapSleeve exfoliating loofah sponge. This sponge is extremely durable, and there are even built-in soap pockets located in the middle of it for added exfoliating power while you wash. One Amazon reviewer also noted that it works just as well with gel soap as it does with solid bars.

71 The Clay Mask That's Carbonated To Help Deep-Clean Your Pores Elizabeth Mott Bubble Clay Mask $13 Amazon See on Amazon Made with natural white kaolin clay that gently exfoliates your skin as you rub it in, the Elizabeth Mott bubble clay mask is also uniquely infused with CO2, allowing it to reach deep into pores and detoxify your skin. This clay mask is also cruelty-free, and unlike other masks this one works more like a light foam, allowing you to avoid messy drips.

72 A Board That Helps You Fold Your Laundry Quickly And Uniformly BoxLegend Shirt Folding Board $15 Amazon See on Amazon Made from high-quality plastic material, the BoxLegend shirt folding board lets you fold laundry to the same uniform, equal size in less than five seconds. This board works with shirts of all sizes, and one skeptical Amazon reviewer raved: "I gave it a try with a couple shirts I had just washed, and the next thing you know I simply had to do my entire drawer! Everything folds so pretty."

73 The Collapsible Straw That's Eco-Friendly And Reusable Wisedom Collapsible Straw (2 Pack) $14 Amazon See on Amazon Paper straws quickly become mushy, so try using the eco-friendly Wisedom collapsible straw instead. Unlike other reusable straws, this one can be bent while you're drinking from it, and it also collapses down to a small, portable size so you can pop it in the included container. Not only is it made from a combination of BPA-free stainless steel and food-grade silicone, but it's even rust-resistant as well.

74 A Stackable Lunch Box Designed Like The Classic Bento Box Bentgo Stackable Bento Box $15 Amazon See on Amazon Made with completely BPA-free high-quality plastic, the Bentgo stackable bento box is microwave-, dishwasher-, and freezer-safe. Unlike traditional lunch boxes, this one is designed like a Japanese bento box — there are dividers that separate your sandwich, rice, chicken, and other foods from each other — and the top container also nests inside the bottom for easy storage.

75 The Umbrella That Won't Drip All Over Your Home When Folded BAGAIL Double-Layer Inverted Umbrella $23 Amazon See on Amazon Made with UPF 50 sunscreen fabric, the BAGAIL double-layer inverted umbrella has a second layer of fabric that absorbs water so that you won't get drips all over your home when you close it. The ribs in this umbrella are also double-layered, making it exceptionally resistant to becoming inverted in harsh winds. And because it can stand up on its own, you never need something to prop it up against.

76 A Spray Bottle That Produces A Continuous, Even Spray Segbeauty Hair Spray Bottle $15 Amazon See on Amazon Whereas regular spray bottles produce bursts of mist, the Segbeauty hair spray bottle distributes water in one continuous mist, allowing you to prep your second-day hair for a quick refresh. This spray bottle works from all directions without leaking or losing spraying power (even upside down), and it'll keep spraying until 99 percent of the water has been used. It's also great to water the plants with.

77 The Portable Bluetooth Speaker That You Can Use In The Shower Gideon Portable Bluetooth Speaker $22 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is it completely waterproof, but the Gideon portable Bluetooth speaker also has a powerful suction cup built into its back, allowing you to easily use this speaker in the shower. The rechargeable battery lasts for up to 10 hours when fully charged, and there's even a hands-free speakerphone setting that allows you to talk to people directly through the speaker.

78 A Shelf For Your Outlets That Can Hold Up To 10 Pounds ECHOGEAR Outlet Shelf $15 Amazon See on Amazon Able to hold small electronics like phones you're charging up or Amazon's Alexa, the ECHOGEAR outlet shelf is super-strong and can handle up to 10 pounds of weight. Installation is incredibly simple, since all you're doing is replacing the outlet cover — and the built-in cable management channel helps you keep your wires looking neat and tidy rather than jumbled and knotted.

79 The Hair Curler That Helps Tame Frizz And Infuse Shine Berta Mini Hair Curler $15 Amazon See on Amazon The ceramic glaze-coated barrel on the Berta mini hair curler helps tame any flyaways while infusing shine into your hair, and the 360-degree swivel cord prevents you from getting tangled in cables while you style. Able to heat up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, this curler produces sleek, tight curls — since the barrel is 25 millimeters wide.

80 An Electric Can Opener That's Resistant To Sliding And Tipping Cuisinart Electric Can Opener $18 Amazon See on Amazon While cans may cause other automatic openers to topple over, the Cuisinart electric can opener has an extra-wide base that prevents it from sliding or falling over, and the blade automatically stops once it's completely removed the lid. The press-and-release lever makes it easy to retrieve your cans once they've been opened, and the single-touch operation is simple to use.

81 The Broom And Dustpan Set With A Built-In Comb Scraper Primica Broom And Dustpan Set $25 Amazon See on Amazon No longer will you have to reach down to grab all those loose puffs of dust and hairs that get caught on the bristles on your broom, as the Primica broom and dustpan set has a built-in comb scraper that detangles all that debris for you. This broom and dustpan set is water-resistant, which makes it great for outdoor use — and the clip-on feature makes it easy to keep them stored together.

82 A USB Charger You Can Use Mostly Anywhere In The World Ceptics World Travel Adapter Kit $24 Amazon See on Amazon Featuring built-in surge protection to keep your devices safe, the Ceptics world travel adapter kit comes with six types of international adapters for North America, the United Kingdom, most of Europe, Australia, Japan, parts of Africa, the Middle East, Asia, China, and more. The kit weighs less than 1 pound, and there are also two USB ports for added convenience.

83 The Muffin Pan Made From Durable And Food-Grade Silicone Keliwa Silicone Muffin Pan $10 Amazon See on Amazon Completely BPA-free and heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, the Keliwa silicone muffin pan can make 12 muffins, cupcakes, egg bakes, or anything else you can think of. The food-grade silicone construction is completely non-stick — which makes it easy to clean up — and as an added bonus, it's also stain-resistant.

84 A Handheld Milk Frother Made From Durable Stainless Steel PowerLix Handheld Milk Frother $15 Amazon See on Amazon It only takes between 15 and 20 seconds for the PowerLix handheld milk frother to give you a cup of creamy froth that you can add to your coffee, and the stainless steel spiral whisk won't rust or corrode over time either. Unlike other frothers, this one is quiet, and the included stand makes it easy to store on your countertop.

85 The Cutlery Set Made From Durable And Classic Bamboo Bare Vida Bamboo Utensil Set $17 Amazon See on Amazon Not only does each order come with its own travel pouch, but the Bare Vida bamboo utensil set is exceptionally durable — it's made from organic bamboo that can last for years. Many Amazon reviewers enjoyed that the set also came with an extra straw as well as a set of chopsticks, and one even raved "All the pieces, including the pouch, are super-well made and I feel confident leaving it in my purse all the time knowing everything won't spill out."

86 A Thermos For Your Food Thermos King Food Jar $20 Amazon See on Amazon Made from durable stainless steel that's rust-resistant, the Thermos king food jar features vacuum insulation that keeps your hot foods hot for up to seven hours and your cold foods cold for up to nine hours. Each thermos is 5.5 inches tall, which makes it easy to store in almost any backpack, and the cool-touch lid ensures that you won't burn yourself even if the contents are hot — and they even throw in a bonus stainless steel spoon.

89 The Massage Slippers That Use Acupressure To Soothe Aching Feet BYRIVER Acupressure Foot Massage Sandals $25 Amazon See on Amazon Just walk around in these BYRIVER acupressure foot massage sandals to relieve pain from plantar fasciitis or tired muscles, and each use helps promote better blood flow in your feet. These sandals also use natural jade and tourmaline stones to target the trigger points in your feet, and one Amazon reviewer raved that they even helped with his bone spurs.

91 The Toilet Bowl Night Light With 16 Different Built-In Colors LumiLux Toilet Light $15 Amazon See on Amazon Not only does it give you the choice between 16 different colors when illuminating your toilet bowl (as well as the option of enabling a rotating carousel mode), but the LumiLux toilet light also has a built-in motion and light sensor. The flexible arm is long enough that it can securely fit on almost any toilet bowl, and there's also a dimmer so that you can determine how bright the light is.

94 A Leather Brush That Works On Boots, Shoes, Furniture, And More Shacke Leather Brush Cleaner $7 Amazon See on Amazon The four different types of cleaning bristles on the Shacke leather brush cleaner mean you can use it on all sorts of leather items: like shoes, coats, furniture, sneakers, and couches. The nylon bristles are great for a more gentle clean on suede, whereas the welt surface is great for heavier marks and stains. Plus, the arched half-circle and thin protruding brushes are great for those hard-to-reach places.

96 A Splatter Guard That Folds Down For Easy Storage Norpro Splatter Guard $7 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're frying bacon or using a messy hand mixer, this guard will protect your walls, counters, and other surfaces from any messy, unwanted splatter. This splatter guard has a non-stick finish, and when you're done using it, you can fold it down for compact storage. Each panel is 10 inches tall, and unlike wire guards, this one gives you uninterrupted access to whatever you're cooking.

97 The Fabric Shaver That Won't Damage Your Clothes Remington Fabric Shaver $8 Amazon See on Amazon Because the slotted metal guard allows fuzz, threads, and pills to get shaved without the blades coming into contact with the fabric, the Remington fabric shaver won't damage your clothes no matter how much you use it. Unlike other fabric shavers, this one is super-lightweight which makes it perfect for traveling, and there's a built-in fuzz compartment that makes throwing out your shaved threads easy.

98 A Compact Hand Mixer With A Built-In Storage Clip For The Beaters DASH Compact Hand Mixer $20 Amazon See on Amazon With a built-in storage clip on the side for when the beaters aren't being used, the DASH compact hand mixer makes it easy to keep track of your attachments so you're not stuck buying replacements. At just over 2 pounds in weight this hand mixer is light and easily used by almost anyone, plus it has three speeds to choose from: low, medium, or high.