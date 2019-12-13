As the decade comes to a close, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is preparing to change the way people can access crisis intervention services. On Dec. 12, the FCC decided in a unanimous vote to simplify the way Americans can call to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Like other emergency services such as 911, people will be able to reach the Lifeline by dialing an easy-to-remember, three-digit number. With this change, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will remain free to call, confidential, and 24/7. People cannot yet call the number, 988, to be redirected to the Lifeline and receive support, but the FCC's vote has put the action into motion.

In a statement, The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth, applauded the increased accessibility that comes with such a quick way to reach the Lifeline. “Shortening the Lifeline number to three digits, along with transferring calls to those who can best serve high-risk populations like LGBTQ youth — who are more than four times more likely to attempt suicide than their peers — will save lives,” Sam Brinton, Head of Advocacy and Government Affairs for The Trevor Project, said in the statement. “It is critically important that this proposal is implemented as swiftly as possible and that all Lifeline counselors are provided with LGBTQ cultural competency training to best serve LGBTQ youth in crisis,” Brinton continued.

CNN reports that the vote did not address creating a text or chat version of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, noting that services like Crisis Text Line (text HOME to 741741) or Trevor Project's own TrevorText (START to 678678), already exist.

800273TALK on YouTube

Changing the number itself is a significant move. The shortened 988 number eliminates a potential barrier to access for people in crisis, who might not be able to remember or Google the full Lifeline number, which is (800) 273-8255. Further, 988 will be able to supplement 911 as an emergency option for people in crisis or their family and friends, who may otherwise think of 911 as the first and only intervention option.

This is particularly important considering that calling emergency services through 911 may not always be the most appropriate way to help a person in a mental health crisis. Trans people in particular are more likely than their peers to have negative or traumatic experiences with law enforcement, according to a 2016 report compiled by the National Center for Transgender Equality. The Trans Lifeline hotline (877-565-8860), operated by and for trans people, has a policy "against non-consensual active rescue," or calling emergency services to intervene with a caller in crisis.

While the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline does send active rescue assistance to callers when the need arises, the newly-shortened 988 number for the Lifeline may be able to help people avoid using 911 as their primary or only intervention option. A statement about the FCC's vote says that next steps for implementing 988 are for service providers to make "any network changes necessary to ensure that users can dial 988 to reach the Lifeline" within the next 18 months. "The Notice also seeks comment on all aspects of implementation, including whether a longer or shorter timeframe would be needed to make 988 a reality," the statement reads.

Once implemented, this update can make the Lifeline a more accessible option for people who might otherwise hesitate to reach out for support — and help save lives.