A $9 Avocado Saver & 37 Other Ingenious Things Flying Off The Shelves On Amazon

Imagine being on your evening commute and feeling completely zen, even in the midst of car exhaust, blaring horns, and bumper-to-bumper traffic. I know, it seems totally unrealistic — but you might actually get pretty close, all thanks to a $20 essential oil diffuser for your car that releases calming scents for on-the-go aromatherapy sessions. And that's just one of the ingenious things on Amazon that are flying off the shelves and landing on people's front doorsteps.

Here's the thing: You know a product is good when it's backed by tons of great reviews (which, of course, all of these products are). Reading about customers' genuine experiences with their purchases can help you decide whether or not a product is actually worth your time and money. If people are essentially shouting from the rooftops about an essential oil diffuser — or any other product, for that matter — then you won't have to think twice about adding it to your cart.

And if you're wondering why people are shouting from the rooftops about all of these products, here's the deal: Each one of them can streamline your life by solving everyday problems, therefore helping you achieve a feeling of zen wherever you go.

1. An Essential Oil Diffuser For Your Car With Built-In USB Ports VYAIME Car Essential Oil Diffuser $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Add a few drops of eucalyptus oil to this car essential oil diffuser to perk up your morning commute, and then add some lavender for relaxation at the end of the day during your ride home. The diffuser plugs right into the charging socket in your car for total convenience. Plus, it has a built-in dual USB port so you can charge your phones while you use it.

2. This Flexible Molding Glue That Turns Into Rubber Sugru Moldable Glue $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Since this moldable glue doesn't set for hours, you can take your time and use your hands to shape it for crafts or small repairs. Once it dries, it transforms into a silicone rubber that's durable, flexible, waterproof, heat-resistant, and electrical-insulating. It's safe to use on all sorts of materials, such as wood, plastic, ceramic, and metal. Choose from neutral colors or opt for a package with vibrant hues.

3. A Credit Card-Sized Comb You Can Stick In Your Wallet Airisland Dual Action Wallet-Sized Comb $12 | Amazon See on Amazon This anti-static pocket comb is about the size of a credit card, so you can stick it in your wallet and make quick touch-ups wherever you go. The comb itself is made from durable stainless steel, so it'll last longer than plastic or wooden combs. Plus, if features super fine teeth on one side and seemingly wider teeth on the other, which gives you double the options.

4. This Convenient Shelf That Attaches To Your Wall Outlet WALI Wall Outlet Shelf $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Turn any wall outlet into a shelf for keys, a Bluetooth speaker, or a cell phone with this wall outlet shelf. The sturdy surface replaces your regular outlet cover and holds up to 10 pounds of weight. A cutout on the bottom of the shelf allows you to thread power cords through it, so you can plug your device directly into the outlet below.

5. These Cupcake Baking Cups You Can Use Again And Again LetGoShop Silicone Baking Cups (24-Pack) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're a baker, you'll love these silicone baking cups that you can use over and over again. (In other words, you'll save money on one-use baking cups.) The rainbow-colored set comes with four different molds: stars, flowers, hearts, and traditional muffins. The reusable cups are flexible and non-stick, so popping cupcakes and muffins out of them is a breeze. They're also BPA-free and safe to use in the microwave, oven, freezer, and dishwasher.

6. A Dual-Head Vibrating Massager That Feels Great On Your Scalp Ikeepi Vibrating Scalp Massager $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Nothing feels better than when your stylist gives your scalp a good massage while she's washing your hair in the shampoo bowl. You can get that same feeling at home with this vibrating scalp massager. The battery-powered massager comes with two heads: a claw that replicates the feeling of massaging fingers, and a three-point head for a deeper massage that also feels great on your face, neck, and shoulders.

7. This Strap That Lets You Sling Your Yoga Mat Over Your Shoulder Tumaz Yoga Mat Strap $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Loop this yoga strap around your rolled-up yoga mat and sling it over your shoulder so you can free up your hands after your workout. The durable strap comes in two size options: 64 inches for a single mat, or 85 inches to carry two mats. You can even use it as a stretching strap before your yoga class. Choose from a dozen colors, such as pink, turquoise, gray, and army green.

8. These Grooming Gloves That'll Massage Your Pets While Removing Hair DELOMO Pet Grooming Gloves $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Your furry best friend will love these pet grooming gloves, because it'll feel like they're getting a massage. You'll probably love the gloves even more, since they'll get rid of excess fur that would otherwise end up all over your furniture. The gloves feature silicone tips that trap and remove fur, making it possible to groom your animals by simply petting them. Made with stretchy spandex with adjustable velcro closures, they'll fit hands of all sizes.

9. This Overflow Drain Cover So You Can Get An Extra-Deep Bath SlipX Solutions Overflow Drain Cover $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Yes, that overflow drain on the side of the tub does a great job of keeping your bathwater from spilling over — but let's be real: It also prevents you from getting a full-body soak. To get an extra-deep bath, use this bathtub overflow drain cover. It suctions right over the drain, preventing water loss in the tub. The cover also has a cutout on the top — so that if water does, indeed, get too high in your bathtub, it can still flow into the cover and through the overflow drain.

10. A Super Strong Magnetic Car Mount That Won't Block Your Air Vents Bestrix Magnetic Car Phone Mount $25 | Amazon See on Amazon This car phone mount is outfitted with four powerful magnets that'll keep your phone securely in place, even when you hit that speed bump you didn't see. A strong suction cup attaches the mount to your dashboard — so you don't have to block any air vents — and the swivel arm lets you get the best viewing angle. The mount holds phones both horizontally and vertically, and its soft gel pad prevents scratches.

11. A Car Trash Can That Won't Tip Over When You Take A Sharp Turn High Road StashAway Car Console Trash Can $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your ride spic and span with this convenient car trash can. The "StuffTop" lid keeps garbage securely inside the pack, and the leakproof vinyl lining lets you throw away items when they still have liquid in them. The trash can is also outfitted with a convenient strap that you can loop around your center console. You can even tighten it for a secure fit. Plus, with pockets on the sides and front, the trash can doubles as a storage space for tissues, sunscreen, and other supplies.

12. These Stainless Steel Tongue Scrapers With Easy-To-Use Grips MasterMedi Tongue Scrapers (2-Pack) $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Clocking in with an impressive 4.8 star rating, these nontoxic tongue scrapers are a surefire way to conquer odor-causing bacteria. Just hold onto the provided grips and run one of the scrapers gently across your tongue. Each order comes with two scrapers made with surgical-grade stainless steel, along with a handy travel case.

13. A Portable Blender That's USB-Rechargeable Lahuko Portable Blender $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Take this portable blender with you to the office or the campgrounds to make smoothies, fresh juices, and milkshakes wherever you go. The compact blender is USB-rechargeable, so you don't need a power outlet to run it. Plus, the BPA-free container features six stainless steel blades that effortlessly liquify and blend fruit, veggies, fruit, ice, and ice cream.

14. A Clothes Steamer That Won't Leak While You're Using It BEAUTURAL Clothes Steamer $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Get crisp, wrinkle-free clothes without going through the trouble of ironing with this clothes steamer. It's safe to use on all fabric types — including delicates like silk and wool — and comes with three removable attachments: a fabric brush, a creaser, and a lint brush. The steamer can be used both vertically and horizontally without leaking, and it heats up within 30 seconds. TBH, it's perfect if you're in a rush to get out the door.

15. These Arch Support Insoles Made With Comfortable Foam WALK-HERO Plantar Fasciitis Arch Support Insoles $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from cushiony high-density foam, these insoles absorb shock with every step so you can stand, walk, or run for hours. The deep heel cups stabilize each foot, and the 7-millimeter high arches reduces stress on the knees, ankles, and feet. They're comfortable enough for everyday wear, yet supportive enough to relieve various foot-related aches and pains.

16. A Spandex Belt With Pockets For Your Phone, Keys, And Cash Stashbandz Travel and Running Belt (Sizes XS-XL) $23 | Amazon See on Amazon This running belt is a non-bulky way to keep your valuables safe while you travel, hike, or run. It's made from stretchy, breathable, moisture-wicking spandex and sits flat against your body. It also features four pockets for stashing cash, credit cards, keys, your passport, or your phone. Each of the pockets have a fold-over flap, so they're totally pickpocket-proof. The belt itself is available in four sizes and ten color options.

17. A Draw Organizer That You Can Design Any Way You Want Practical Comfort Adjustable Drawer Organizer $39 | Amazon See on Amazon This drawer organizer is actually a fully customizable set of dividers and extenders that allow you to maximize drawer space while keeping everything neat and tidy. And because you can configure it any which way, you won't be stuck with an organizer that's a little too small for your drawer (or one that doesn't have quite as many compartments as you'd like). The durable aluminum dividers don't require any tools and are easy to fit together. They're also perfect for organizing silverware, kitchen utensils, desk drawers, and craft supplies.

18. A Minimalist Table Lamp That'll Turn On When You Touch It AUKEY Touch Sensor Table Lamp $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Tap anywhere on the base of this cozy, minimalist table lamp to toggle between three brightness levels and get just the right amount of illumination for your bedtime reading. And if you're looking for something a little more colorful than the standard white light, you can opt for one of the six vibrant colors, which include red, orange, green, blue, turquoise, and purple. You can even cycle through all of them on a carousel mode.

19. This Slide-Out Drawer That Adds Extra Storage To Your Fridge Gramercy Kitchen Company Fridge Organizer Drawer $22 | Amazon See on Amazon If your fridge is busting at the seams, you can add extra storage space with this refrigerator drawer. The storage device — which is made of BPA-free plastic — hooks onto any existing fridge shelf and features a ventilated slide-out drawer that's perfect for fruit, veggies, or anything else that needs chilling. It's also versatile; you can hook it onto pantry shelf to maximize dry storage space, too.

20. An Easy-To-Use Grinder For Coffee, Nuts, And Spices LINKChef Coffee, Nut, and Spice Grinder $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Freshly grinding your coffee beans can make a huge difference in the flavor of your coffee, and this coffee grinder makes it a super easy process. All you have to do is fill it with beans, press on the lid, and watch it work. Reviewers say it also does a good job of grinding spices and nuts. But best of all, it operates super quietly. The inner stainless steel bowl is also removable, so you can wash it between grinding your coffee and grinding your nutmeg.

21. These Stretchy Workout Shorts With A Pocket For Your Phone ODODOS High Waist Yoga Shorts $16 | Amazon See on Amazon The pocket on these workout shorts is the perfect place to stash your phone or keys when you head out for a jog. They're made with moisture-wicking, four-way stretch fabric and are available in colors like wine, heather gray, lavender, and black. The high-waisted shorts are ideal for activities like yoga and pilates, allowing for maximum flexibility without any see-through gaps. Reviewers swear by them, saying they're the "PERFECT workout shorts" and "fit like a glove". Available sizes: XS-XXL

22. A Car Trunk Organizer That Collapses When You're Not Using It FORTEM Car Trunk Organizer $25 | Amazon See on Amazon If you have a bunch of stuff rolling around your trunk, then you might want to consider this car trunk organizer. The durable organizer features one large compartment, two small compartments, and multiple side pockets. It's perfect for storing a first aid kit, roadside supplies, sports gear, or even groceries. Non-slip strips on the bottom help keep the organizer securely in place. It even collapses into a flat surface, in case you need to hauling one big item and put it to the side.

23. This Kitchen Gadget That Unscrews Jar Lids Without Any Trouble vastland Jar Opener $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Twist open any stubborn lid with this ingenious jar opener. The stainless steel opener works to unscrew lids up to 4 inches wide. To use it, just turn the plastic handle until the adjustable opener grips the jar's lid. Then, while you're holding the jar, twist the device counter-clockwise to unscrew it. Try it with applesauce, pickles, and condiment jars.

24. A Height-Adjustable Laptop Stand You Can Use On Your Desk, Bed, And Couch Neetto Adjustable Laptop Stand $40 | Amazon See on Amazon This height-adjustable laptop stand is perfect for working at the office — but it's also perfect for watching movies on your computer at home. You can use it while sitting at your desk to elevate your head and reduce neck strain, or you can use it as a standing desk. The legs are sturdy enough to keep it steady on sofas and beds, so you can even use it while you lounge. Tilt the stand to get the best angle, and then fold the whole thing up when you're not using it.

25. These Tools That Help You Remove Blackheads Safely Terresa Blackhead Remover Set $9 | Amazon See on Amazon These blackhead removers can help you address your blemishes in a safe manner. The tools are made from surgical steel and will specifically target each pore at hand, leaving the surrounding skin undisturbed. Each set comes with curved and straight tweezers, needles to lance whiteheads, and loops of various sizes to extract blackheads. Just remember to sterilize your tools before using them.

26. A Height-Adjustable Spice Organizer With 2 Levels YouCopia Lazy Susan $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Maximize the vertical space in your kitchen cupboard with this double-tiered lazy Susan. The organizer rotates 360 degrees, so you never have to remove every spice bottle to locate the coriander all the way in the back. Plus, it's height-adjustable, so you can accommodate taller items on the lower half while still clearing space on top.

27. This Cushioned Bath Pillow That Suctions To Your Tub Bath Haven Luxurious Bath Pillow $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Unwind in the bath more comfortably with this luxurious bath pillow. The contoured pillow supports your neck and features wings to cradle your shoulders, along with extra cushioning to prop up your head. Six strong suction cups on the back keep it securely in place while you relax. Plus, its mesh cover maximizes breathability and dries quickly, so you don't have to worry about mildew buildup.

28. A Sponge That's Infused With Skin-Nourishing Body Wash Spongeables Skinutrients Body Wash Sponge $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of pouring body wash onto your loofa, you can lather up in the shower with this body wash-infused sponge. You can choose from five antioxidant-rich, skin-nourishing options, including açai berry, coconut, cucumber, pomegranate, and grapefruit. Since most the sponges are formulated with olive oil and vitamin E, they're super hydrating. Just wet your sponge and squeeze it to release the foamy cleanser.

29. These Elevated Beauty Blender Holders That Come In Rose Gold LanMa Beauty Blender Holders (2-Pack) $6 | Amazon See on Amazon These beauty blender holders are ventilated, which gives your sponges the time to dry properly and quickly. Since they're elevated, they can also help prevent bacteria and extend the lives of your sponges. The holders are available in rose gold and silver, so you can decide which ones will look the best on your vanity.

30. A Portable Tool That Removes Pet Hair From Nooks And Crannies Lilly Brush Mini Pet Hair Detailer $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Sometimes, a few swipes of the vacuum isn't enough to remove trapped pet hair from upholstery. Plus, it can be nearly impossible to remove from the nooks and crannies of chairs, sofas, car seats. Enter this pet hair detailer. The shaped edges and detailing tips on this device get into narrow places that vacuums just can't reach, while also lifting away any hair from carpets and fabric.

31. These Height-Adjustable Pillows Filled With Shredded Memory Foam Xixi Home Adjustable Memory Foam Pillow $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Tailor the amount of fluff and support in your bed with this adjustable pillow. It's filled with shredded memory foam that you can actually remove from the case. Just unzip the pillow and take out as much foam as you want to get the right amount of height. You can also leave it all in there to get the full, cloud-like experience. To make it even better, the pillow's removable, washable cover is made from soft, breathable bamboo and polyester.

32. This Pure Avocado Oil That Hydrates Skin And Adds Shine To Hair Maple Holistics 100% Pure Avocado Oil $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Avocado oil deserves more attention as a beauty remedy than it gets, as proven by the moisturizing avocado oil with a 4.8 star rating. The pure oil is packed with nutrients and vitamins that are beneficial for your skin and hair. Use it in place of your nightly moisturizer, or add it to hair to boost shine and reduce the risk of breakage. Reviewers say it "absorbs quickly," "works wonders."

33. This Veggie Slicer That Comes With 6 Different Blade Options Fullstar Mandoline, Slicer, Grater, and Spiralizer $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This spiralizer does a lot more than just make veggie noodles. In fact, it comes with six different attachments so you can slice your vegetables any way you like. Those attachments include two mandoline blades, a julienne slicer, a ribbon slicer, a grater, and a spiralizer. The attached container catches your veggies as your slice them, and the veggie holder keeps your hands away from any sharp blades.

34. These Computer Glasses That Block Harmful Blue Light Cyxus Computer Glasses $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Slip on these protective computer glasses before opening up your laptop. The glare-free lenses block blue light, preventing eye fatigue, reducing headaches, and promoting a better night's sleep. Choose from dozens of frame options, like translucent pink, matte green, and classic black.

35. A Hidden Money Pouch That You Can Attach To Your Bra Pacsafe Hidden Money Pouch $14 | Amazon See on Amazon When you're traveling, it's not a bad idea to keep an extra credit card and stash of cash hidden in case you have the misfortune of losing your bag. This hidden money travel pouch is made with soft, lightweight, lingerie-like fabric and hooks right onto your bra. It can hold your ID, credit cards, cash, or keys while keeping them completely out of sight. Choose from black and pink.

36. This Transparent Organizer With Plenty Of Space For Your Makeup Sorbus Cosmetics & Jewelry Organizer $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Ditch your disorganized makeup bag and use this translucent cosmetics organizer that lets you get a good look at all your makeup (so you can actually can find that lilac eyeshadow you're searching for). The organizer features six drawers with handles so you can easily slide them in and out. It's also available in other translucent colors, such as pink, bronze, and purple. You could even use it to store your jewelry.

37. A Salad Spinner That'll Dry Your Lettuce In An Instant OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner $30 | Amazon See on Amazon If your lettuce is still wet after rinsing, your salad will be more soggy than crisp and crunchy (which makes for an inferior salad eating experience, in my opinion). Dry your lettuce fast with this salad spinner. To use it, place your damp lettuce in the ventilated interior bowl and then press the pump to make it spin. Once the lettuce is dry, you can take the basket out and use the clear outer bowl to toss and serve your salad.