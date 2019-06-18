The British Royals are in the news all the time for a plethora of reasons, but mostly.... well, fashion. The public wants to know what the women of the royal family are wearing, and veteran style journalist Elizabeth Holmes, who has covered fashion, beauty and lifestyle trend stories for the Wall Street Journal since 2011, wants to give it to them. Holmes shares her thoughts on the sartorial choices of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle in a popular Instagram stories series entitled "So Many Thoughts" — and now the series is being turned into a book all about royal fashion.

HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style by Elizabeth Holmes will be published in Fall 2020 by Celadon Books, an imprint of Macmillan. According to Celadon, the book will "leverage [Holmes's] long history of covering the business of fashion to provide readers with a nuanced and entertaining look at the British royals." So Many Thoughts will delve into the style, positioning, and branding of the four most prominent female members of the British monarchy: Queen Elizabeth II, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Princess Diana, who died in 1997.

Michael Steele/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In the book, Holmes will expand on her Instagram stories coverage with essays and lengthy captions that examine the personal style choices of each of the four women. She'll also share in-depth thoughts not only on the clothes themselves but on each woman's sartorial preferences, the messaging their clothes convey, and their style evolutions. If you're the sort of royal-watcher who wants a deep-dive into everything from Queen Elizabeth's choice of wedding dress designer to "the meaning of a single bow tied on a ponytail," this is definitely a book you'll want to add to your must-buy list.

"It will be a beautiful picture book, one I hope that readers will want to display in their homes. But that style will be paired with plenty of substance; I expect it will be something people take the time to sit and read, too," Holmes tells Town & Country, adding that although her Instagram series focuses mostly on Middleton and Markle, she is excited to dive into Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana's looks as precursors to the modern Duchesses' own royal style.

HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style will hit shelves in Fall 2020, but in the meantime you can keep up with Holmes's fashion coverage on her Instagram and Twitter accounts.