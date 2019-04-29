Last week, a judge handed down a sentencing for a bus driver who pleaded guilty to raping a 14-year-old girl he drove — and that sentencing has since enraged people across the country. Judge James P. McClusky ruled that 26-year-old Shane Piche should receive 10 years of probation and no jail time, despite the fact that he pleaded guilty to rape in February. What's more, because of the details around McClusky's ruling, Piche won't even show up in sex offender online databases.

Piche was initially charged with rape in June 2018, along with "first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child and endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly providing the youth with alcohol," according to Julie Abbass of Watertown Daily Times. In February, he pleaded guilty to third-degree rape. Then, last Thursday, McClusky determined that Piche would get the allotted probation and no jail time; Piche also will be required to register as a Level 1 sex offender, the lowest risk level possible, despite the fact that the district's attorney office requested he receive Level 2 status, according to the Watertown Daily Times. As a result, he'll have to register as a sex offender, but people won't be able to see his name in online search databases.

Per the publication, McClusky handed down the sentencing last Thursday, explaining that he made his decision partially because Piche has no prior arrests, and because there was only one victim designated in the plea deal. Now, people are speaking out about the ruling.

Kristen Clarke, the President & Executive Director for the National Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, tweeted,

Shane Piche, white, admitted to raping a 14 yr old girl. He will do NO jail time. 16 yr old Kaleif Browder, African American, spent 3 yrs on Rikers Island awaiting trial on an accusation that he stole a backpack. Much of the time was spent in solitary confinement.

More to come...