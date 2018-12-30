On the eve of the national march's third anniversary, a Eureka, California Women's March was canceled for lack of diversity, according to a statement released by its organizers. The cancelation comes as the national Women's March remains embroiled in criticism for its ties to groups accused of anti-Semitism, homophobia, and sexism.

“Up to this point, the participants have been overwhelmingly white, lacking representation from several perspectives in our community,” the Eureka march organizers said in a statement shared to the group's Facebook page. “Instead of pushing forward with crucial voices absent, the organizing team will take time for more outreach."

The march was originally scheduled for Jan. 19, and was slated to coincide with a series of Women's Marches planned around both the United States and the world. But organizers said in their statement that the event was off and that they were exploring options for hosting a related event in March, in conjunction with International Women's Day.

"The local organizers are continuing to meet and discuss how to broaden representation in the organizing committee to create an event that represents and supports peoples who live here in Humboldt," organizers wrote, referencing Humboldt County, where Eureka, California, is located.

Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images News/Getty Images

The group, as first reported by The Washington Post, is not listed on the official Women's March website, and may therefore not be an official chapter of the larger organization. The decision to cancel the event came "after many conversations between local social-change organizers and supporters of the march," according to the Facebook statement.

More to come...