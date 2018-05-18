On Friday, May 18 (AKA the day before the royal wedding), Netflix announced A Christmas Prince sequel is happening. The follow-up to the fan favorite holiday film will center around the wedding of Ms. Amber Moore and His Royal Highness Prince Richard of Aldovia, according to Netflix's announcement via Twitter. And fans are officially invited to tune in for the occasion when the Christmas Prince sequel premieres later this year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to THR, the sequel will pick up a year after the first film left off when Amber (Rose McIver) helped Richard (Ben Lamb) secure the crown in the fictional land of Aldovia. In the first film, Amber, a journalist (sorry, "journalist"), accidentally fell in love with the prince she was trying to get scoop on. Now, the two are set to walk down the aisle, but Amber experiences cold feet when she doubts how ready she is to be a queen. Meanwhile, Richard deals with a political crisis threatening the future of the kingdom, and, wait for it, the holiday season. Can you say drama?

After A Christmas Prince was released in November 2017, the Hallmark-like movie developed an instant cult following. Was it so bad that it was remarkably good? So shamelessly cheesy that no made-for-TV film could even compare? There's no rhyme or reason to explain the obsession (referred to as the "perfect trash holiday movie" by Cosmopolitan), but regardless, fans were, and still are, obsessed.

