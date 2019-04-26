A Deadline To Identify Children Separated At The Border Has Been Set

The Trump administration has been given a deadline to identify children separated at the border, according to a federal judge's ruling. The federal government has a timeline of six months to carry out the task, The Associated Press reported on Thursday.

The Associated Press noted that U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw said that he would be willing to extend the deadline depending on the case. But he added that a concrete deadline was necessary. "It is important for all government actors to have a timeframe, a deadline. You tend to stand on it," Sabraw said, per The Associated Press.

Under Sabraw's order, the federal government will be required to comb through some 47,000 cases of children separated from their families at the United States and Mexico border. The outlet noted that these cases took place between July 1, 2017 to June 25, 2018.

This all comes after Trump's family separation policy, which was authorized in 2018. The administration's "zero tolerance" approach to immigration at southern border resulted in almost 3,000 children being split from their family members, according to Health and Human Services' estimation last year.

A commander for the U.S. Public Health Service, Jonathan White, testified in front of Sabraw about how the federal government would carry out the task of identifying the children over the next six months. Per The Associated Press, Sabraw appreciated White's testimony and called him a "beacon of light."

