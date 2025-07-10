I’ve never cared for setting powder. It’s not even one of those beauty products that I can use and see no difference (like a face mist or eye cream) — it actively makes the makeup I just painstakingly applied look worse.

In retrospect, I can blame the formulas behind the countless powders I’ve tried. But, since I’ve hated the end result of each one that’s dusted my face, I’ve simply sworn them off entirely. Why would I want to detract from that glowy finish I had meticulously built, after all? Traditionally, setting powders do just that: sit heavily on my skin, mattify it to an exaggerated degree, and accentuate my fine lines, erasing any trace of the radiance I was initially going for. Rather than sea lion skin, it was giving walrus.

Then I tried one that squashed my beef with the makeup category: Saie’s Slip Tint Undetectable Baked Setting Powder. This formula delivers on the whole setting-your-beat job without dimming your glow. Read on for the launch that’s become a daily staple in my getting-ready routine.

Fast Facts

Price: $32

$32 Best for : Setting makeup without wrecking your glow

: Setting makeup without wrecking your glow R ating : 5/5

: 5/5 What I like: Its light, radiant, softly blurred finish

Slip Tint Undetectable Baked Setting Powder

Available as of July 10, Saie’s Undetectable Baked Setting Powder joins the brand’s Slip Tint collection alongside its Tinted Moisturizer and Radiant All-Over Concealer, two essentials for natural-looking coverage.

Like the other products in this line, the powder is meant to enhance your complexion rather than cover it up. One key way it does this is through its skin-friendly formula: It’s non-comedogenic and contains hyaluronic acid and plant-derived squalane for a hydration boost. To ensure your makeup lasts, it relies on jojoba esters, which create a flexible film for protection. There’s also licorice root extract and hectorite, a duo that aids in brightening, blurring, and smoothing your complexion. And it contains both mica and silica for a pretty finish.

The magic also comes from Italy’s innovative baked technology that’s also found in Saie’s SuperSuede Baked Blush — a manufacturing technique that results in a velvet-like powder that still contains hydration for a flawless, breathable finish. And, according to the brand, it’ll set your makeup for a full eight hours.

The product comes in five translucent shades, ranging from very light to rich. While you can use any powder brush to apply it, Saie also launched its All-Over Powder Brush to coincide with the newness.

My Review

All my friends know about my unwavering love for Saie’s Tinted Moisturizer, the original Slip Tint product. So I was particularly intrigued to try the brand’s take on an item I typically ignore.

Before applying the powder. After applying the setting powder. 1 / 2

To test it out, I started with my everyday skin care and makeup routine (which leaves me with a glowy finish). Then, I tapped the All-Over Powder Brush into the compact and lightly swept the powder across my forehead, cheeks, and chin. When I looked in the mirror, my skin still looked luminous — not quite the same glass-like sheen as before, but just slightly blurred with a soft radiance.

This was totally different from my past experiences with setting powders. Usually, they leave me with a caked-on look, settle into fine lines, and worst of all, completely eliminate my glow. They also tend to make it obvious I’m wearing makeup — not exactly the Hailey Bieber-esque dewiness I’m going for.

Saie’s powder, though? It doesn’t do any of that. Instead, it delivers a pretty, cloud-like finish that still looks like real skin. On top of that, it really helped my makeup last longer. I tested it in the New York City humidity, BTW, and it combated the excess oil I tend to get in my T-zone by lunchtime. I was impressed.

The Verdict

If you’re in the market for a new setting powder — or just something to preserve your precious beat — this one’s a win. Saie’s innovative formula has even won me over, and I’ve long been a setting powder skeptic.

The Slip Tint Undetectable Baked Setting Powder is now something I actually look forward to applying at the end of my routine — thanks to both its natural-looking finish and its ability to keep my makeup locked in all day. It’s a 10/10 from me.