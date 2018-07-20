A tragic accident took place at a Midwest tourist destination on Thursday night. A sudden storm in Missouri sank a duck boat carrying 31 passengers, killing at least 13 people, including some children, officials told CNN. While passengers were taking what was supposed to be a fun-filled boat ride on Branson, Missouri’s, Table Rock Lake through the tourist company Ride the Ducks Branson, high winds made the water choppy and violent. Divers were still looking for a few people who went missing after the crash the morning after.

The president of Ride the Ducks Branson’s parent company, Ripley Entertainment, spoke out soon after the crash and claimed the storm that sank the boat “came out of nowhere.”

Local news station WTKR reported that company president Jim Pattison Jr. said that the water was initially calm when the boat went out on the water. “Partway through coming back is when … the waves picked up and then obviously swamped the boat,” Pattison told reporters. Fourteen people survived the crash, the Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader told CNN.

The company issued a statement on its website on Friday morning that said:

We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident that occurred at Ride The Ducks Branson.

This incident has deeply affected all of us. Words cannot convey how profoundly our hearts are breaking. We will continue to do all we can to assist the families who were involved and the authorities as they continue with the search and rescue.

The statement also announced that Ride the Ducks would be closed for business while the investigation was happening — partially to allow time for the families to grieve, local TV station WTKR reported.

