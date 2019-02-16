The FBI has opened an investigation into a fire at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Missouri last week that was deemed suspicious by the Columbia Police Department. According to The New York Times, the FBI is offering $10,000 for information about the fire, which the bureau is investigating as a potential hate crime.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a person in dark clothing was seen on surveillance video as they entered the Planned Parenthood-Columbia Health Center grounds, CNN reported. According to the FBI, the fire alarm at the clinic went off about a minute later due to a small fire, and the same person was again captured on surveillance video — this time leaving the scene as smoke rose from the building.

Nobody was inside the health center when the fire started, per NBC News, and the building's sprinkler system managed to put out the fire before firefighters arrived. Firefighters reportedly told Columbia police that the fire was "suspicious in nature."

According to NBC News, the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act makes it illegal to damage or destroy a facility's property on the basis that the facility provides reproductive services. As a result, the FBI is currently investigating the Planned Parenthood fire as a possible hate crime.

