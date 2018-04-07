On Saturday, in the heart of Manhattan, a fire broke out in Trump Tower, the colossal skyscraper owned by President Donald Trump. In a tweet sent at 6:42 p.m. ET on Saturday, Trump claimed that the fire had been put out, and credited the construction of his building with helping to contain the blaze. News of the fire first hit social media, with passersby capturing video of flames and black smoke streaming out of one of the building's upper floors.

It's since been confirmed by the New York Fire Department that the fire broke out on the 50th floor of the tower, and surged to four-alarm status. The address of the building, which Trump made his primary residence for decades prior to becoming president, is 731 5th Avenue.

One of the president's adult sons, Eric Trump, also tweeted about the fire on Saturday evening, just a few minutes before his father did. He offered some praise for the FDNY and the NYPD.

"Thank you to the amazing men and women of the NYFD who extinguished a fire in a residential apartment at @TrumpTower," he tweeted. "The @FDNY and @NYPD are truly some of the most incredible people anywhere!"

The 50th floor of Trump Tower is far below the president and first lady's dwellings; according to The New York Times, their residences occupy parts of the building's 66th through 68th floors. The building first opened in 1983, and is one of the iconic properties that Trump owns outright, along with his Mar-a-Lago estate in South Florida. It is also the headquarters of his private company, the Trump Organization.

It's not yet clear precisely what caused the fire. At 7:28 p.m. ET, the FDNY tweeted out an update that firefighters were still on the scene, and that one civilian has been seriously injured in the fire. Three firefighters were also injured, although according to the department they are not considered life-threatening.

More to come ...