After days of contentious quarreling over slow counts and razor-thin margins, a recount has been ordered in Florida. Ken Detzner, Florida's secretary of state, ordered machine recounts on Saturday for three statewide election races, the Associated Press was among the first to report. County election officials will now begin recounting votes to confirm the results of Florida's U.S. Senate race, gubernatorial race, and agricultural commissioner race.

According to CNN, unofficial results reported from all of Florida's 67 counties showed narrow margins in two key races as well as a razor-thin margin in the state's race for agriculture commissioner. In the race for Florida's U.S. Senate seat, unofficial results gave Republican Gov. Rick Scott a .15 percent lead (that translates to roughly 12,500 votes) over Democratic Senate incumbent Bill Nelson. In the state's gubernatorial race, Republican Ron DeSantis held a .41 percent lead (equalling roughly 34,000 votes) over Democrat and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum. And in the state's election for its next agriculture commissioner, Democrat Nikki Fried held a .06 percent lead (which translates to something like 5,300 votes, according to CNN) over Republican Matt Caldwell.

Under Florida state law, a machine recount is mandatory when the margin between candidates is reported to be at or below .50 percentage points.

County election officials will have until 3 p.m. local time Thursday to conduct a machine recount, The Orlando Sentinel reported. If the results of any of the three recounts have a margin at or below .25 percent, a second recount, this time with a hand count, will be ordered. If a second recount is needed, Florida will not see election results until Nov. 18, according to the Sentinel.

