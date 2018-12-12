Gilmore Girls fans, rejoice! The Stars Hollow gods have given you a once-in-a-lifetime gift: the opportunity to eat luunch at Lorelai Gilmore’s house. Unfortunately, neither Lorelai nor Rory will be there, on account of...they are fictional characters. (Also, actors are busy people.) However, if you’ve ever wished that you could step inside Amy Sherman-Palladino’s fast-talking universe in Connecticut, now is your chance.

Warner Brothers Studios in Hollywood just announced their holiday lunch at Lorelai’s event as part of their Gilmore Girls tour. Visitors will start by exploring a recreation of the Gilmore Girls set, complete with recreated scenes from the show as well as original costumes and props. Then, Stars Hollow visitors will be able to indulge in a holiday-themed feast that would do Sookie proud. According to WB Studio’s website the menu includes: “oven roasted turkey breast with cranberry-shallot sauce, lemon garlic roasted chicken, veggie burgers, fries, home-style macaroni salad, garlic buttered corn, salads and more available for purchase.” Basically, every seasonal comfort food your stomach can handle.

Provided they’re not completely stuffed from lunch, guests will then be able to see the iconic Stars Hollow gazebo for a photo-op. It’s essentially a chance to live your life as the third Gilmore Girl. Truly a dream come true.

The holiday lunch at Lorelai’s will run from December 22 until January 6, giving guests a couple weeks to get their fill of everything Gilmore Girls-food related. While the event is offered as part of the Studio Tour, guests will still need to have a valid ticket for that day to partake in the lunch. You can buy tickets for the WB Studio Tour online to secure your spot at Lorelai’s lunch. One adult ticket for the Studio Tour will run you about $65.

While the holiday lunch is a component of the Studio Tour, the meal, unfortunately, is not included in your ticket price. Guests will be able to get a spot for lunch and buy their food onsite. WB’s website assures “there will be plenty of holiday-themed food to enjoy.” The Studio Tour website doesn’t specify food prices online.

You’ll have plenty of time to work up an appetite as the Studio Tour is estimated to be 2.5 to 3 hours long. This includes both guided and self-guided portions. The tour ends at Stage 48: Script to Screen, which is the self-guided portion, giving guests the opportunity to leisurely explore Lorelai’s house set, giving you ample time to snap pics of yourself recreating scenes from the show.

This isn’t the first time a food-centric event has happened in honor of Lorelai and Rory. In honor of Netflix’s four-part revival series in 2016, coffee shops across the country recreated Luke’s Diner complete with free coffee and cardboard cutouts of Luke himself. On October 5, 2016, local cafes opened their doors to thousands of Gilmore Girls fans, desperate for caffeine and the chance to live out their dreams as a citizen of Stars Hollow. If you were anywhere near social media, there’s a good chance your feeds were flooded with pictures of coffee cups featuring Luke’s Diner blue and yellow logo. The aforementioned cardboard cutout even listed some of the Luke’s Diner rules fans of the show surely knew by heart like “no texting while ordering” and “If I can hear your music through your headphones, why are you wearing headphones?”

Unfortunately, there’s still no word on whether there will be a continuation of the Gilmore Girls story on Netflix. However, Netflix hinted at a possible second season back in July saying: “We haven’t discussed it at all. But [series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino] knows that we are very big fans of Gilmore Girls.” In case it wasn’t clear, fans of the show are certainly hungry for more.