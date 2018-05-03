Sometimes it pays to be ~thirsty~. $60,000, to be exact. In today's dream job alert, White Claw Hard Seltzer is paying fans $60,000 to travel the country, so you can continue to live your best life. This time, however, with more of a legitimate funding and purpose. Assure your parents that yes, you have a job, even though it might not look like the traditional career they had hoped for on social media.

If you've ever dreamed of that cross country road trip but defaulted to fiscal responsibility instead (I get it), now is your chance to have it all. By completing a simple application process you put yourself in the running to be one of two people who will soon be on their way to enjoying that slope life in Colorado, camping in Big Sur and working on your photography skills in Montana. The claw-sibilities — if you will — are endless.

Add adventure to your resume and travel the country on behalf of White Claw Hard Seltzer. Your job title would be "Best Life" Ambassador and your workday would only consist of a desk if you felt as though it played a part in living your best life. This job is all about ~finding yourself~, delving into your passions and discovering the kind of experiences you've previously only had the opportunity to tap through on Instagram.

You're probably already familiar with your future employer, but in case you're not, here's a little research. White Claw is the #1 selling hard seltzer and produces refreshing, crisp flavors like Black Cherry, Ruby Grapefruit, Natural Lime and Raspberry that are 5 percent ABV. It's the kind of beverage you pop open around a campfire or at the end of a long summer hike. Wherever you have a can, it's certainly an accessory to a good time.

Now multiply that good time by 60,000 and you have a dream job. Speaking of, on to the juicy details. You'll be occupying your new office (the entire country of the United States) for half a year. That's six months of lunch breaks that can be picnics in National Parks.

A spokesperson for White Claw tells Bustle, "The brand's new ambassadors — announced in August — will be encouraged to travel twice a month to places of their choosing, all with the ultimate freedom to explore newfound interests. Whether that’s learning how to surf in San Diego, taking up yoga in the redwoods, canoeing through the Everglades, or taking up bungee jumping in the Grand Canyon, White Claw’s new contest aims to turn fans’ passions into reality." So it's about time you applied. And don't worry, you don't need to script the perfect, most convincing cover letter of all time.

If you have Instagram, you're already on your way to applying. If you don't already, you'll want to start by following White Claw (@whiteclaw). Instructions that follow are, "Take a photo that visually expresses how you currently live your best life," then "Post the photo on your public Instagram account with a caption explaining how you currently live your best life, and how becoming a ‘Best Life’ ambassador will continue to fuel your personal passions." Just don't forget to tag White Claw and adding #MyBestLifeContest to your entry. As far as age goes, you must be 25 or older to apply. You could be a hashtag away from the greatest adventure, I mean job. This is a job. You can also apply online through an entry form.

Apply between May 2 and June 3 for your chance to spend the next six months traveling with $60,000 all to live your best life at the encouragement of the greatest employer White Claw. The two ambassadors will be announced in August. Act on that thirst. It could lead to great adventures.