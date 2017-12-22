A Man Tweeted About Living With All Women For A Week & The Thread's A Gem From Start To Finish

Going out with your roommates in college is an event. You pregame with music and tequila shots, all cram in front of the bathroom mirror to put on makeup, change and share outfits 100 times, and take forever to leave. When you get home, it's standard procedure to rehash the night, usually with sandwiches. This is a pretty familiar ritual for many of us, but it turns out it can be a fairly baffling one for men to observe, as one college student who found himself living with women for a week documented so hilariously on 32-tweet Twitter thread on Sunday.

Robbie Stowers, a 20-year-old University of London student, took a ski trip to France recently and ended up rooming with three young women he did not know. He told BuzzFeed that while the group got along very well, he did notice some ... differences ... in their living styles from those he'd experienced rooming with men. For instance, it appears (most) college men don't litter their floors with hair ties, or carry extra make-up along with their regular make-up, or carry at least two bottles of conditioner and three bottles of face wash with them at all times, JUST IN CASE. Must be nice to be so free.

Anyway, here's Robbie's experience:

A thread about what I learned whilst living with girls for one week is going live at 10pm — (@theuniverseman) #

It appears Robbie was unprepared for the post-night giggles.

1) When girls get in from a night out, literally anything is the funniest thing that has ever happened. "OMG HAHAHAAHAH I JUST ATE A CARROT — (@theuniverseman) #

"SHHHHHHHH" means "quiet," Robbie.

If you don't have a group mum, then you have a hangover, OK???

3) There is one designated mum in every group. She takes everyones make up off, provides water and makes sure everyone is home. — (@theuniverseman) #

And it's better for hair to be on the wall than in the drain!

4) I went for a shower and there was organized clumps of hair on the wall????? — (@theuniverseman) #

Robbie discovered it is very important to moisturize and deep-condition.

5) They bring a staggering amount of toiletries. I am speaking masses and masses. Shelves, bags and even the floor were littered with numerous bottles. — (@theuniverseman) #

And also that sticky bras do indeed exist.

6) So boys, I found out girls have actual tape that goes on their boobs when they wear a low cut top to make the shape of their boobs nice or something???? Like glorified duct tape — (@theuniverseman) #

A lot of work goes into being a girl, TBH.

7) Also, there were these weird flower shaped things on the table. Found out these things are actually stuck on girls nipples. Found these on the kitchen table. — (@theuniverseman) #

Contouring, it turns out, takes a long time.

9) From 5pm onwards I was refused entry to the toilet area as it was reserved until 11pm for showering and about 3 hours of make up. "no Robbie you can't go for a shower we need the mirror!!!!!! — (@theuniverseman) #

Do boys not share clothes?

10) Girls all share clothes like one big free for all?? "you seen my nice black top?" "oh yeh babe got it on atm — (@theuniverseman) #

Robbie also learned about the very important post-night recap.

11) The night out doesn't end when they get in. oh no. Whilst I was trying to sleep at 5am there was an extended bathroom session about what happened with boys and how nice the burgers were. — (@theuniverseman) #

And the post-night munchies.

12) These girls just got so hungry when they came back it was mad. Mayo pasta? Yes please babe x — (@theuniverseman) #

Poor Robbie.

13) Anything I said was automatically wrong because I had a penis so I just learned to accept my fate. — (@theuniverseman) #

He learned so much!

14) Girls spoon each other. A lot. — (@theuniverseman) #

He's a better man, now.

15) Girls literally rip apart every text a guy sends them. If you are thinking you are a lad that this hasn't happened to, your girl is probably laughing at your text right now. — (@theuniverseman) #

16) Girls sniff their armpits to see if they smell. "nah not too bad — (@theuniverseman) #

Time is different for us, Robbie.

17) So every night these girls gave me a time we were all heading out. I worked out by the second day that if I added 2.5 hours on to this suggested time, I knew what time we would actually be going out. — (@theuniverseman) #

And boys' deodorant does smell better.

18) By the end of the week my deodorant was empty because "boys deodorant smells better — (@theuniverseman) #

We did not have a "winged eyeliner applicator" in my group of college friends, regrettably, but someone did always put on my blush.

19) One girl in the group is usually the designated 'winged eyeliner applicator'. The others seem useless. — (@theuniverseman) #

Robbie now knows about women's health.

20) If you miss taking your pill two consecutive days in a row you have fucked up your cycle. I became the pill reminder. — (@theuniverseman) #

And primer.

21) ALWAYS REMEMBER TO PUT PRIMER ON BEFORE YOU START YOUR MAKE UP. — (@theuniverseman) #

Robbie is kind of a gem, actually.

22) "omg im so bloated I can't wear this" was a phrase heard hourly during the evening getting ready process. — (@theuniverseman) #

23) Outfit changes will happen boys. Do yourself a favour and go to sleep. Think she is finally done because she is on her third outfit? Ha. — (@theuniverseman) #

24) "should I wear pants in this? — (@theuniverseman) #

25) girls don't pack until 30mins before they need to leave because they need half their suitcase every minute. — (@theuniverseman) #

26) Girls have two make up bags. One bag with all the make up that they actually use, and one that has absolutely no use at which is full of makeup never touched but is always brought along — (@theuniverseman) #

LOL.

27) I tried to give compliments but I was told to fuck off as apparently I was being sarcastic. "you look really nice in that" " fuck off Robbie — (@theuniverseman) #

There are currently six hairgrips somewhere on my bedroom floor.

28) Hairgrips everywhere you look. Floor? Hairgrips. Bed? Hairgrips? Shower? Hairgrips. — (@theuniverseman) #

29) There will be hair. Everywhere. — (@theuniverseman) #

30) Wake girls up in the morning at your own peril. "Robbie turn your alarms off ffs — (@theuniverseman) #

Oh, thank god, there's VIDEO.

31) Right so these girls thought it was fuckin hilarious to get all the hair out of their hairbrush and put it on my head????? https://t.co/k3ZehnWoTO — (@theuniverseman) #

Robbie, I am so, so sorry.

32) "robbie I promise this won't hurt" https://t.co/wwixa4PBpo — (@theuniverseman) #

Robbie's thread was so hysterical (and, in many cases, relatable) that it quickly went viral, and, thankfully, it appears the women he roomed with — Charlotte, Abbie, and Fish — found it funny, too. (Obviously, his observations don't apply to all women, and, at least in my experience, as you get older, you don't have the energy to travel with extra makeup or make mac and cheese at two in the morning, though you do still make your friends analyze all your texts from your crush.)

Robbie said he was thrilled his new friends let him into their group so quickly. "The most pleasantly surprising thing about living with them was how quickly they accepted me as part of the group and began to look after me," he told BuzzFeed.

Robbie also noted that while his thread was the one that sparked fame, Charlotte, Abbie, and Fish could have provided their own insights into what it's like living with a dude. "I have commented an awful lot about their behaviors, but I'm sure they could write just as much if not more about me," he said.

It's too bad they didn't, since in my experience, male roommates take even longer in the bathroom than female ones, and leave beard trimmings all over the sink, and take over the television for hours so they can play X-Box with strangers on the Internet. But they are also very good at fixing broken radiators and reaching the paper towels on top of the cabinets, so they can stick around.