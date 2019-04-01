Going into a shop to buy erotica can be a little bit intimidating. If you aren’t sure what you are looking for and don't want to discuss your kinks with a shop assistant, it can leave you a little bit in the dark. Over in the online world, the quality of content can be so mixed and, really, the the last thing you need is a cheesy story line. However, a new web app giving you weekly episodes of bite-sized erotica, is promising to shake things up. You won’t even need to leave your house. So get your scented candles out and set one evening aside for some proper "me" time.

Whether you're new to erotic fiction or a connoisseur investing in a new book, being unsure if you'll enjoy a new purchase can put you off making the investment. If you feel the same then you need the Lady Victoria Howard web app. Promising an exciting story written by women for women, this may be exactly what I have been looking for. Through the app you can discreetly sign up for instalments of the novel which are sent in 13 weekly episodes.

The LVH Group

It all sounds super convenient but surely, in this case, it's the story that really matters. Well not to worry as the storyline sounds awesome. The instalments follow Lady Victoria Howard, the granddaughter of the Dowager Duchess of Bibdury and sister to the current Duke. While this all sounds very conservative and conventional, Victoria discovers she has a gift which allows her to take control of her life, her sexuality, and experience all of her fantasies. Fun, smart, and slightly rebellious, Victoria sounds like a character you can believe in and get behind, making the story all the better.

The LVH Group

Any shame or embarrassment around erotic fiction has all-but disappeared. I challenge you to find someone who hasn’t heard of Fifty Shades of Grey. It's one of the fastest selling novels of all time and when it went on sale in 2011, it was the first time I had seen women openly reading erotica out and about, on their commutes, or in coffee shops. While the story line and morals in Fifty Shades are slightly questionable, it definitely opened the floodgates for mainstream erotic literature.

In a statement sent to Bustle, Lady Victoria Howard's developers said that they want to allow and encourage women to explore their kinks and fantasies through a platform that doesn’t make women feel like they should hide their desires.

I'm all for women feeling their sexuality is valid, positive, and worth celebrating. If you are new to the world of erotica, a seasoned reader who is in need of something new, or just like the idea of a weekly instalment being delivered straight to you, you can sign up to the Lady Victoria Howard app on the LVH group website. With a free teaser to draw you in, each series will then include 13 episodes. If you sign up you'll be alerted to the arrival of new episodes on the app via email. It sounds like the perfect way to treat yourself to a new novel to me.