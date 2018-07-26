Beyoncé is all about the surprise reveal, and on Thursday she gave fans a rare glimpse at her family life. On Wednesday night, Beyoncé shared a new photo of twins Rumi and Sir Carter via her website, according to People, and the pictures are just as adorable as you would think.

The photos were uploaded to her website on Thursday, July 27 as part of a series of photos titled "Thank You Europe." In the first photo Beyoncé holds her 13-month-old twins in her lap while sitting down on a yacht, looking off to the side, smiling. Donning a pair of sunglasses and a headband, the musician — who is currently traveling the world with husband JAY-Z on their On The Run II tour — clutches a pair of balloons in her hands, making it clear they are in vacation mode.

The "Formation" singer also uploaded a photo of herself and her oldest child, Blue Ivy, 6, seated side by side on the back of the boat in matching pink ensembles, Beyoncé's arm around her daughter. Her photo album also included another sweet portrait, this time of father and daughter, with JAY-Z holding Rumi's hand as the pair look over the edge of the boat into the water, his yellow t-shirt color coordinated to Rumi's ruffled skirt.

The couple, who released their joint album - by surprise, of course - Everything Is Love, in June under the moniker The Carters, also posed a photo together, seated on a couch at the back of the yacht, as JAY-Z, dressed in a bright red tracksuit has his arm around Beyoncé, who is donning a tie-dye dress. In another, a sunglass-clad Blue Ivy wades through the pool as she sips on a beach-y drink.

This aren't the first photos of Rumi and Sir to make their way online. During their shows, Beyoncé and JAY-Z have been giving fans peeks at their home life, via family photos and collages projected on a screen, and the former the singer's mom, Tina Knowles even shared a screenshot of one of the clips via Instagram on June 7, showing Beyoncé, JAY-Z, and their twins all dressed in white, with the camera set on a close-up of Rumi and Sir. Knowles captioned the photo, "My babies," along with a few heart emojis.

