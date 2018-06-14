Beyoncé just gave the most special shoutout during her On The Run II tour with husband JAY-Z. As Billboard noted, Beyoncé wished Sir and Rumi a happy birthday, and you have to hear the singer's sweet words for her young twins.

During their stop at Etihad Stadium on June 13, the "Crazy in Love" singer couldn't let the night go by without a shoutout in honor of her little ones. According to a fan video, from a YouTube user named "all this tea," Bey said, "Happy birthday to Sir and Rumi. We love you!" As soon as she said it, the crowd in the stadium went wild. They likely went wild not only because they were in the very presence of Beyoncé in the first place, but also because she rarely brings up her twins in public. So her shoutout is not only sweet, but it was a little unexpected.

The birthday mention was in honor of Sir and Rumi's first birthday. It was reported in June 2017, by multiple sources including People, that the superstar singer had given birth to twins. At the time, there weren't many details released about the newest additions to the Carter family (including their sex or names). While neither JAY-Z nor Beyoncé confirmed the news themselves at first, her father, Matthew Knowles confirmed the twins' arrival via Twitter.

It's awesome that Queen Bey turned the focus to her youngest children with this cute birthday tribute, especially after fans went wild thinking that she and JAY-Z had already highlighted their twins during their tour. As you might remember, during the tour's opening night in Cardiff, Wales, on June 6, fans noticed Beyoncé holding a pair of twins in a short film that was shown to their audience. However, as their reps confirmed to BuzzFeed shortly after, it turns out that the twins in question were actually not Sir and Rumi.

Seeing as though the superstar couple is very private when it comes to their children, it was cool to see Beyoncé give them a shoutout on the tour at all. As previously stated, the singers have been known to keep very mum when it comes to their kids. In fact, ever since the twins' birth a year ago, the parents have evaded posting photos of their tots to their social media channels. Although, the "Formation" singer did show off her children in one particularly stunning photo back in July 2017.

In honor of Sir and Rumi's one month milestone, Beyoncé posted a photo of herself on Instagram holding them in which she looked like a literal goddess. Everything about the snap, which gave the world it's first glimpse of the Carter twins, was absolutely perfect.

Still, that was one of the only times that either Beyoncé or JAY-Z has posted or talked about their young children. Recently though, the rapper did discuss his kids in an interview with CNN in January. And the proud papa was surprisingly very open about life with Sir and Rumi.

"We are in a beautiful time now because they are seven months and they can’t move," he joked, when asked what it was like to have twins. He continued, "They can just coo … they just coo and you don’t have to ‘wait, wait, wait, wait.’" JAY-Z said they're really enjoying this time because once they start running around, things are gonna get a lot more hectic in the Carter household. "You know, they’re not running anywhere yet. We are going to enjoy these couple of months until they start running, and then it’s over,” he said.

Now that Sir and Rumi are officially a year old now, per Beyoncé's sweet shoutout, the husband and wife pair might have their work cut out for them as they keep up with their lovely, growing family.