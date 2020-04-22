It seems Baby Yoda is about to have some competition. There's a new Star Wars series in the works from Russian Doll showrunner Leslye Headland, according to a new report from Variety. Disney has yet to confirm the news, but if it's true, it would mark an exciting step forward for the Star Wars franchise and Disney+. Bustle reached out to Disney+, but did not receive an immediate response.

According to the report, this mysterious new series would be "female-centric" and take place in a completely different timeline from The Mandalorian and other projects. (Whether that means pre-prequels or post-Rise of Skywalker remains unknown.) Variety also wrote that the show is in early stages, with Headland set as showrunner and currently staffing up a writers room.

If the report is true, and Headland is, indeed, heading to a galaxy far, far away, then it marks a huge departure from past Star Wars franchises. The Mandalorian, Disney+'s first major Star Wars original release, was helmed by Jon Favreau, a man known for big blockbusters (Iron Man, The Lion King). Headland, on the other hand, is known for indie comedies like Bachelorette and, of course, Russian Doll, which, despite being an instant Netflix hit, doesn't exactly scream "Star Wars." Though that's not to say she isn't a fan. Headland isn't too active on social media, she has posted about Star Wars before, and even attended the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.

Ethan Miller/FilmMagic/Getty Images

More than 10 feature films have been produced under the Star Wars franchise, and not one of them has been directed by a woman. In fact, it wasn't until The Mandalorian's third episode that a woman, Deborah Chow, stepped behind the camera to direct a live action Star Wars production. Similarly, the franchises themselves have often been male-heavy, and scenes featuring two or more major female characters have been few and far between, specifically in live action. In fact, the other two Star Wars series currently in the works at Disney+ are an Obi-Wan Kenobi series and a Rogue One prequel series focusing on Diego Luna's Cassian Andor. Bringing in Headland, a woman who has made a career out of female-driven projects, into the fold could be just the thing Star Wars needs.