Fans still have a few months left before This Is Us returns to their TV screens. But thanks to the wonders of social media, we're able to get little teasers of what's to come now that the cast and crew are hard at work on the upcoming season. The latest example of this comes from Milo Ventimiglia's This Is Us Season 3 set photo, which he tweeted out on Wednesday, July 18. Naturally, fans immediately began dissecting the image, trying to piece together any clues it may provide for Jack's story moving forward. The show does a pretty good job of keeping plot details securely under wraps; however, based on this photo alone, many fbelieve it could mean big things for Jack and Rebecca's relationship — or more specifically, how it all started.

Upon first inspection, the picture of Ventimiglia sitting in his car may not seem all that telling. But diehard fans were quick to note that Ventimiglia's reflection in the rearview mirror appears to show a young version of Jack, perhaps even before he and Rebecca became parents of The Big Three. Of course, the actor was very sneaky to make it unclear whether or not Jack is sporting his iconic mustache or not (which typically serves as an indicator of how far back in the flashbacks we are). However, considering that his hair doesn't appear to be slicked back — a common style for the Pearson patriarch later in life — it stands to reason that this is at some point in the earlier stages of his relationship with Rebecca.

Along with diving into Jack's time as a soldier in Vietnam, series creator Dan Fogelman admitted back in March during a Q&A at SXSW, as per Deadline, that Season 3 would also explore Jack and Rebecca's origin stories in more detail. Fogelman teased that Season 3 will be "a big Vietnam season for us. We’re doing some cool stuff. Milo (Ventimiglia) will get a real showcase as younger Jack and there will be more Jack and Rebecca origin stories." So the first date theory is entirely possible.

Unfortunately, Ventimiglia's caption doesn't provide a whole lot of further insight into what exactly is going on in this scene. "Here we go @NBCThisisUs season 3," he wrote. Apart from that, though, the actor's kept mum about this particular Jack moment. Could he be on his way to pick up Rebecca for their very first date? Fans will just have to wait until the show returns in September to find out one way or the other. The possibilities of where he could be off to are endless.

A majority of the This Is Us flashbacks tend to involve when The Big Three are around, whether that be during their kid or teen years. Very few episodes have provided insight into what Jack and Rebecca were like during their early years together. We saw how they met and their wedding day, but apart from that the details have been few and far between. All of that is about to change, though, in Season 3 — and Ventimiglia's photo could be our very first teaser of that time period.

The car itself may be a significant clue as well. The steering wheel doesn't match the Pearson Jeep Wagoneer, nor does the outside (which appears to be white) look like Jack's prized 1967 Chevelle Super Sport (which belongs to Ventimiglia IRL) or his beat-up truck. So whatever car he is in could indicate that the scene takes place during a period in Jack's life fans have yet to see. One thing's for sure, though — Season 3 can't get here soon enough.