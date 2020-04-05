There's an important update for anyone obsessed with big cats and even bigger personalities: Netflix is reportedly adding a new Tiger King episode, according to star Jeff Lowe. On Twitter, Lowe revealed a new Tiger King episode would premiere on Netflix soon in a video addressed to Los Angeles Dodgers' player Justin Turner. The post was addressed to Turner, and his wife Kourtney Pogue, who recently discussed being obsessed with Tiger King on her podcast, Holding Kourt. (Bustle reached out to Netflix for comment about a potential new episode, but did not hear back at the time of publication.)

On Saturday, Lowe teased the couple for their interest in the show in the clip on Twitter. "Thank you for watching our show, Christie said you're a big fan, and, yeah, you need a life," he said. "You just wasted seven hours on us." Lowe also dropped some news that will interest many viewers of the popular documentary series. He said: "Netflix is adding one more episode, we'll be on next week. We're filming here tomorrow." He signed-off by urging the public to stay safe amid the new coronavirus pandemic, adding: "Take care, stay safe, and put your mask on."

Turner reposted the video on Twitter, writing, "So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last weeks episode decided to send us this!!! BREAKING NEWS FOLKS There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing on @Netflix."

Turner and Kourtney are far from the only fans of the series, and if a new episode does premiere on the streaming service, it will likely have plenty of viewers. On March 26, Netflix dropped Tiger King: Murder, Madness and Mayhem, directed by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, and the show became a sensation online. Tiger King explores the world of big cat breeding, focusing in particular on the crimes of Joseph Maldonado Passage, or Joe Exotic, a former country-musician, Oklahoma Zookeeper, gun enthusiast, and big cat breeder.

Maldonado-Passage was found guilty in 2019 for paying a hitman $3,000 to murder Carole Baskin, his rival and founder of Big Cat Rescue. He owned an exotic animal park and often boasted of having the largest number of big cats in America. Tiger King has become a popular binge-watch for the millions of people are currently under stay-at-home order in the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Netflix on YouTube

Netflix has yet to confirm a new episode of the show, but fans of the true-crime documentary series already have more Tiger King to look forward to. In November, Kate McKinnon signed on to star in and executive produce a series adaptation of the Wondery podcast Joe Exotic, as per Variety. McKinnon will portray Baskin, and much like in real-life, the character will find out Maldonado-Passage is breeding big cats for profit and attempt to shut down his venture. The Joe Exotic series is still in development, and has yet to have a streaming service or network attached, according to TVLine.

Between a potential new episode and the McKinnon episode, one thing is clear: Tiger King's rule won't be coming to an end anytime soon.