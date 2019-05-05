A woman who vied to beat the world record for running a marathon in a nurse's outfit was rejected despite her winning time, CNN reported. Jessica Anderson, a London-based nurse, said she was denied her marathon world record because her nurse outfit included pants, not a dress. She said that Guinness World Records refused to reconsider her application.

"I was quite taken aback when I read that they’d rejected my application and I did email them to ask them to reconsider but they said no," Anderson told Runner's World. "I get that it’s supposed to be a fun thing but their definition is just so outdated. Some of the nurses I work with do wear dresses but mostly we wear scrubs or a tunic and trousers. I’ve certainly never seen a male nurse wearing a dress to work."

Anderson had run her race in scrubs, CNN reported, which she says is the uniform she actually wears to work. Guinness World Records reportedly told Anderson that her scrubs were too closely aligned to what the organization classifies as a doctor costume, per CNN.

"I’m sure Guinness World Records don’t intend to cause offense, but it would be nice if they decided to revise their criteria instead of reinforcing old gender stereotypes," Anderson told Runner's World.

