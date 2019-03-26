If you have fond memories of summers spent sipping rosé, prepare to make fresh ones with a new way to sip it. This summer your rosé might not come from a wine bottle. A pink wine gin hybrid has hit shelves, and summer cocktails will never be the same. Think of this hybrid between wine and gin akin to a pep in your step. You still get the satisfaction of that millennial pink pour thanks to those grape skins, but with an extra something-something you'd sip out of a martini glass.

The drink is produced by Chapel Down, a winery in Tenterden, England, and is specifically referred to as Pinot Noir Gin — though the internet has since dubbed it "rosé gin," given its pink hue and light flavor. Per the company's website, "This gin was produced with distilled Pinot Noir grape skins from the Chapel Down harvest and blended with English wheat spirit to create a highly aromatic gin with delicate aromas of red berries, perfectly balanced with a juniper led palate and citrus finish."

A bottle of this baby will cost you £35, or approximately $46. This is a prime time to mention that the Pinot Noir Gin is only available to be purchased in the UK. If you're not based across the pond, and were looking for summer vacation plans, I think you just found them?

Though this particular mix is, your rosé hybrid fix isn't entirely stuck in the UK. There are plenty of opportunities to experience a new way to taste this beloved wine. First of all, the inviting pink wine does not have to be pastel. In fact, next time you're at your local wine shop ask for recommendations for a darker hued rosé for a better understanding on what this color of wine can be.

And besides itself, rosé can be anything it wants to be. Even beer. In January 2019, California-based Firestone Beer released Rosalie, a can of beer rosé. Per the website, the beer wine hybrid is "co-fermented with Chardonnay and other wine grape varieties harvested just miles from the brewery. We also incorporate a dash of hibiscus flower to achieve a brilliant color." But if you're not a fan of having a beer in hand when the sun sets, wine and cider are a collaboration that might be your favorite summer jam.

If you can't get your hands on a Pinot Noir Gin cocktail at happy hour, apples and grapes will be there to pick up the hybrid slack. There. Are. So. Many. Rosé. Cider. Hybrid. Options. I. Can. Barely. Contain. My. Cool. But most notably is Shacksbury's, which is made in Vermont, but stocking shelves across the country with its dry rosé cider.

This particular can of rosé is referred to as "fun-loving" and "beautiful" which I can say with a pink passion, totally is. And it's the real deal. After the apples are pressed and fermented, the cider ages on grape skins where it takes on that hypnotizing color we obsess over the minute the sun comes back out to play.

Yes, rosé is great. Yes, it is the unofficial hue of summer. And yes, now it can be enjoyed in many different types of glasses. Here's to another summer of rosé in all of its many, many forms.