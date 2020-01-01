Emily Blunt is ready to once again fight for the survival of her family, but monsters with exceptional hearing won't be the only threat they'll have to face beyond the safety of the sand path. As a special New Year's Day treat, Paramount Pictures released the first trailer for A Quiet Place 2, which shows the remaining members of the Abbott family venturing off into the outside world and meeting new characters along the way, who may or may not prove to be just as dangerous as anything they've faced so far.

Unlike the teaser for A Quiet Place 2, which debuted a few weeks ago, this trailer has actual dialogue (spoken in hushed tones, of course) and sheds some much-needed light on what the sequel's actual storyline will be about. But in order to understand where these characters are going, viewers need to see where they've been, which is why part of the footage includes a flashback to the first day the monsters started attacking everyone. It shows Evelyn (Blunt) driving around with her two children, Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and Marcus (Noah Jupe), when suddenly the streets are under attack and swarmed with these mysterious creatures who seem to have one goal: seek and destroy.

And while John Krasinski's character, Lee, who died at the end of the first film, didn't appear in the scene, the mere existence of the flashback itself suggests that the Abbott patriarch could pop up at some point during these glimpses into the past.

Paramount Pictures on YouTube

Back in the present day, though, Evelyn and her kids (including her newborn) must brave the dangers themselves, but not all enemies are so easy to recognize. Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy plays a man with unclear intentions, who appears to take the Abbotts in under his wing, at least initially. But when he notices that Evelyn has baby he seems none too thrilled about it. Does he fear the child threatens to give away their location to the monsters or is something more sinister at work here?

“The people that are left are not the kind of people worth saving,” Murphy's character tells Evelyn. He appears to be talking from a place of experience, perhaps having been betrayed by people before. That being said, it does make you wonder if maybe he also includes himself in that category as well. And if that's the case, the Abbotts could be in a lot more danger than they initially realized.

Viewers will be able to get to the bottom of it when A Quiet Place Part II hits theaters on March 20, 2020.