Two years after A Quiet Place terrified horror fans everywhere into staying as silent as they could, the Abbott family is back — and this time, they're leaving everything they knew behind. On Wednesday, Dec. 18, the first teaser for A Quiet Place 2 was released, showing matriarch Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and her children stepping into a new part of their post-apocalyptic world and hopefully, leaving the monsters that terrorized them behind for good.

While the short clip doesn't reveal much about the plot of A Quiet Place 2, a new poster for the highly-anticipated sequel does tease that the Abbotts aren't alone, and will meet some of the other people who have been surviving the monsters in a seemingly-abandoned city. According to Collider, the sequel will pick up shortly after the original film, with one of the first stills from the film showing Blunt's character carrying her newborn while leading her older children, Reagan (Millicent Simmonds) and Marcus (Noah Jupe) on their journey.

In addition to leaving their home — and their previous methods of survival — behind, writer and director John Krasinski recently told Total Film that A Quiet Place 2 will find Evelyn attempting to help her children live some semblance of a normal life in the wake of the monsters' attack. "I love the idea of the first one, that Emily and I as characters were all about surviving versus the thriving. All [my character] wanted to do was survive," Krasinski said, per Collider.

Paramount Pictures on YouTube

"[Her character] says, 'That’s not enough. We have to thrive. We have to let these kids be whole human beings,'" Krasinski continued. "And after I’m gone, I’m loving seeing Emily really battle with that – that maybe survival was the way to go. And maybe this idea of thriving was too dangerous."

