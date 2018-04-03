A local CBS affiliate in California has reported a potential active shooter at YouTube's headquarters. The headquarters are located in San Bruno, California.

Reports of the shooting flooded Twitter Tuesday afternoon. The San Bruno police department also tweeted out instructions that directed civilians to stay away from the area, including a map showing an address associated with the video streaming company.

Shortly after reports of an active shooter on the YouTube campus circulated, several reporters from The Hollywood Reporter tweeted that they had confirmed the situation with the San Bruno police. Others tweeted that they were in nearby buildings, and that those buildings were placed into lockdown.

One Twitter user posted screenshots of a conversation allegedly between he and a person who was inside the building at the time. The texts in the photo describe fire alarms going off before widespread panic and shouts about a shooter driving employees into a panic. Those who remain in the building are reportedly in a lockdown situation.

Aside from eyewitness reports on social media and police confirmation of the active shooter situation, very few details were known as the situation continued to play out Tuesday afternoon. Video footage shared by CBS appeared to show armed officials entering the building in question at about 4:30 p.m.

More to come ...