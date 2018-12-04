According to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) on Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently revealed details about the Secret Service's facial recognition technology program meant for areas within and around the White House. Per its official document, which was released on Nov. 28, the DHS calls the measure a "facial recognition pilot" which would be used to "confirm the identity of volunteer Secret Service employees in public spaces" around the White House.

Further in its document, the DHS added that the purpose of the technology would be to ultimately identify "known subjects of interest prior to initial contact with law enforcement." In a statement to Bustle, Secret Service spokesman Mason Brayman says, "For operational security purposes we do not comment on the means and methods of how we conduct our protective operations." Bustle has reached out to the White House for comment.

While the purported purpose of the technology may be to enhance security around the White House premises, not all people trust the idea. In his blogpost, ACLU's senior policy analyst Jay Stanley called the move "another step toward the normalization of facial recognition as a blanket security measure."

Stanley wrote that maintaining and strengthening White House security was a fine plan but this particular kind of technology "crosses an important line by opening the door to the mass, suspicionless scrutiny of Americans on public sidewalks."

