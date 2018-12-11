Whether you initially fell in love with her music or by watching Jennifer Lopez's portrayal of her life, you can't deny the power of Selena Quintanilla. The singer made a tremendous impact on the world, which is why it's so exciting to learn that a Selena scripted series is coming to Netflix and will tell the story of the late music icon's life. The show, which has already been given a straight-to-series order by the streaming platform, is being described as a coming of age story. And it's got the Quintanilla family on board to produce.

"Selena will always have a lasting place in music history and we feel great responsibility to do justice to her memory. With this series, viewers will finally get the full history of Selena, our family, and the impact she has had on all of our lives," Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, said in a statement as per The Hollywood Reporter. "We are excited to partner with Campanario and Netflix to give fans a never-before-seen glimpse at our story and highlight why Selena will remain a legend for generations to come."

To accompany the exciting news, Netflix also released a brief teaser for the project, which is aptly titled Selena: The Series. No characters are shown in the preview, and no music is played, but it's enough to get you pumped for what's to come and guaranteed to make your heart go "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom."

A premiere date for the series is still unknown, as is the number of episodes the first season will entail (and, for that matter, how long each of the episodes will be). The cast has also yet to be revealed. But given that the news has only just been announced, more and more details are sure to be revealed as time goes on.

"Selena and the entire Quintanilla family are an inspiration to many and especially to me, a millennial of the same heritage," Campanario Entertainment president Jaime Davila said in a statement about the series, according to THR, adding:

"Selena’s career achievements are legendary, but our scripted series will focus on the incredible story of a Mexican-American family and how an extraordinary young woman transcended categories and borders to become a global star. I can’t imagine a better partner than Netflix to celebrate Selena and her family's lives."

Known as the best-selling female artist in Latin music history, according to Billboard, Selena's talents as a singer-songwriter knew no bounds. In fact, she went on to become one of the most beloved Mexican-American entertainers of all time before she was tragically shot and killed by the manager of her fan club, Yolanda Saldivar, in 1995, who had been embezzling money from the Selena's company. Saldivar was later convicted of murder and continues to serve a life sentence in prison to this day.

As of now it's unclear who will portray the legendary singer in the series, though considering that Lopez appears to never age, can we all just agree that she should just go ahead and reprise her iconic Selena role?