Transgender rights — particlarly those of students — are back on the agenda for conservatives in the South Dakota legislature. Introduced as Senate Bill 49, the legislation would make students play sports on the team that matches the student's "sexual identity noted on the student's certificate of birth." Should the South Dakota anti-trans athlete bill pass, it could lead to yet another round of copycat legislation popping up around the country, experts tell Bustle.

The bill would overturn the current transgender policy put in place by the South Dakota High School Activities Association in 2015, which allows for trans students to participate in sports "in a manner that is consistent with their gender identity." Instead, students would have to play on the team that matches what's listed on their birth certificate — or as determined by a physical examination.

Chase Strangio, Staff Attorney with the ACLU’s LGBT & HIV Project, tells Bustle this isn't really about deciding which team athletes should play on. Rather, he said, it's "more of the same" from anti-trans lawmakers looking to find a new way to discriminate against and exclude trans students.

"This isn't really about having trans girls participate on the boys' side, or trans boys participate on the girls' side. They just don't want trans people to participate at all," Strangio tells Bustle. "It's once again lawmakers trying to manufacture a problem that doesn't exist, undo a policy that's been in place for many years, and disrupt the educational opportunities that trans students might be able to enjoy in South Dakota."

More to come ...