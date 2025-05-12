Your Tarot Reading For Monday, May 12

Today’s card is the Wheel of Fortune. It represents change, fate, cycles, luck, and unexpected events. Because the wheel is always turning, it suggests you shouldn’t get too comfy with the status quo. It implies that life is always changing in both good and bad ways.

While that might sound like a lot to process on a Monday, it’s actually a pretty nice card to see at the top of your week. Once your caffeine kicks in and you start digging into your day, you might even feel ready for some delightful chaos to liven things up.

This major arcana card suggests something unexpected will happen in the hours ahead. Maybe you’ll get called into an important meeting, or the lights will go off at work, or you’ll get asked out on a date. Maybe your train won’t come on time and you’ll decide to take the day off or you’ll trip and fall into the lap of a cute stranger. Hey, it could happen!

This is good news if life’s been feeling stale. If you ever for a second think you know what’s going to happen next — like the predictable drudgery of another sleepy Monday — you better think again.

If you’ve been in the mood for a little excitement, the Wheel of Fortune has got your back. Keep an eye out today for fun mishaps and happy accidents, as well as opportunities that seem to come out of the blue. It’s an exciting card for anyone who’s ready to do something fresh, new, and fun.

If the idea of change or unexpected events freaks you out, then think of this as your lesson in letting go. Here’s the thing: Even if you try super hard to hang onto something, whether it’s a routine, a relationship, etc., the reality is you never have full control over anything.

The notion that nothing’s truly yours to keep might be scary, but it’s also oddly freeing. The Wheel of Fortune reminds you to take a deep breath and go with the flow.

This tarot card also reminds you to not be discouraged by life’s ups and downs. If you’ve been taking Ls, the wheel will likely turn in your favor and you’ll catch a break soon. If you’re floating on cloud nine, this card encourages you to soak up the moment.

