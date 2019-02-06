In recent weeks, it appeared that Virginia's lieutenant governor was poised to potentially take over the governorship, as sitting Gov. Ralph Northam faces ongoing calls for his resignation. But now Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is also embroiled in scandal, which was compounded on Wednesday by a statement from Vanessa Tyson alleging that Fairfax sexually assaulted her back in 2004.

Tyson is a professor in the politics department at Scripps College. She has an undergraduate degree from Princeton University, as well as two advanced degrees from the University of Chicago, including a PhD in Political Science, according to a fellowship bio on Stanford University's website. Tyson has, according to her website, worked as an advocate for sexual violence prevention, and was a founding member of the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center Survivor Speakers’ Bureau.

"With tremendous anguish, I am now sharing this information about my experience and setting the record straight," she wrote, according to a copy of the statement obtained by Bustle. "It has been extremely difficult to relive that traumatic experience from 2004. Mr. Fairfax has tried to brand me as a liar to a national audience, in service to his political ambitions, and has threatened litigation. Given his false assertions, I’m compelled to make clear what happened." Fairfax previously denied the sexual assault allegation before Tyson's statement was made public Wednesday, calling it a "consensual encounter."

